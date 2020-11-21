Top lawyers reveal what it is like to live rent free in Trump’s head: ‘dirty, dingy and empty’ — but ‘very spacious’
President Donald Trump’s efforts to stay in power despite losing the 2020 presidential campaign were dealt a legally fatal death blow by a Pennsylvania judge on Saturday.
The ruling was described as a “total shellacking.”
Refusing to accept defeat and Trump lashed out on Twitter, attacking Marc Elias, the chief lawyer for Democrats.
This is not at all frivolous. It is brought on behalf of one of the most respected members of the United States Congress who is disgusted, like so many others, by an Election that is a fraudulent mess. Fake ballots, dead people voting, no Republican Poll Watchers allowed, & more! https://t.co/mOGdSOeZW8
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2020
Elias gave his perspective on living in Trump’s head.
“I guess I should be happy that I am apparently now living rent free in Trump’s head, except it’s dirty, dingy and empty,” Elias tweeted.
George Conway, who has also received the wrath of Trump, added his thoughts.
“I can attest it’s very, very spacious up there,” Conway wrote.
I can attest it's very, very spacious up there https://t.co/5gQiCoaNjl
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 22, 2020
2020 Election
Top lawyers reveal what it is like to live rent free in Trump’s head: ‘dirty, dingy and empty’ — but ‘very spacious’
President Donald Trump's efforts to stay in power despite losing the 2020 presidential campaign were dealt a legally fatal death blow by a Pennsylvania judge on Saturday.
The ruling was described as a "total shellacking."
2020 Election
Pennsylvania’s GOP senator admits Biden won: ‘Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options’
Pennsylvania's Republican senator, Pat Toomey, congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday night.
Earlier in the day, a judge in Pennsylvania ended the Trump campaign's legal efforts after Rudy Giuliani's legal team could not provide evidence to back up their conspiracy theories and delusions about the facts and the law.
The decision was described as a "total shellacking" based on "shoddy legal arguments."
2020 Election
Giuliani blames ‘Big Tech’ and ‘Democrat censorship’ after he was obliterated by Pennsylvania judge
President Donald J. Trump lost his legal battle in the state of Pennsylvania Saturday, making it even more clear that President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20.
The Trump campaign issued a statement via the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. The statement blamed "big tech" and "Democrat censorship" for the president's loss.