Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis busted for fake Teddy Roosevelt quote: ‘How are you a lawyer?’

One of President Donald Trump’s legal advisers tweeted out a debunked quote she attributed to Teddy Roosevelt, and was widely mocked by other social media users.

Jenna Ellis, who’s advising the president and his attorney Rudy Giuliani in their bid to overturn the election results, shared a meme that purports to show the former president’s views on liberals and conservatives.

“To anger a conservative, lie to him,” the meme says. “To anger a liberal, tell him the truth.”

However, historians have found no record of Roosevelt saying those words, which appear to have been in print since about 2007, and Ellis insisted the origins of the quote don’t matter.

For people asking, this quotation has been attributed to Roosevelt, but there isn’t a specific record of him saying this in a speech. I posted it because the ifea itself is true, whether or not he said it! :) — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 25, 2020

Other Twitter users ridiculed the president’s legal counsel.

This quotation is a lie, so … I guess it makes you angry? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 25, 2020

This is not real. Just because some text is next to a photo of a person doesn’t mean that person said that text. You could have found that out with a simple google search. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 25, 2020

No-you posted a meme with his image attributing the quote TO HIM with no disclaimer to that effect. HOW ARE YOU A LAWYER?! — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) November 25, 2020

Seems like you’re angry people told you the truth. — luke oneil (@lukeoneil47) November 25, 2020

what the fuck is an ifea — Akqa (@Akqaaaaaa) November 25, 2020

So updating this to be more accurate pic.twitter.com/hqK1eY4285 — Don “Big Chooch” Moynihan (@donmoyn) November 25, 2020

We call this a “lie.” He never said it, that’s why there’s no record. You are such an absolute hack. — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) November 25, 2020

It’s this attention to detail that makes you such a good lawfer — Jaynie’s Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) November 25, 2020

You also quote fake laws so it’s pretty on brand. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) November 25, 2020

It’s not hard to see why you guys are 1 for 36 in court. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 25, 2020

So, if I understand you correctly, your point is that the truth is irrelevant to the pursuit of the truth. Fascinating. — Dr. Paul Salay (@pwsalay) November 25, 2020

Funny, sort of like the legal filings attorney Ellis is associated with wherein cases are cited that do NOT actually say what is claimed and have NO legal precedent. Ummm… earth to Ellis, that is NOT how it works. It is NOT how any of this works. — Brent O (@OnlineDetective) November 25, 2020

You’ll go to your grave with a lie on your lips, Jenna. How sad. pic.twitter.com/SHt8zjjeQT — Tom Ansbach (@TomAnsbac) November 25, 2020