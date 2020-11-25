Quantcast
Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis busted for fake Teddy Roosevelt quote: ‘How are you a lawyer?’

Jenna Ellis (screengrab).

One of President Donald Trump’s legal advisers tweeted out a debunked quote she attributed to Teddy Roosevelt, and was widely mocked by other social media users.

Jenna Ellis, who’s advising the president and his attorney Rudy Giuliani in their bid to overturn the election results, shared a meme that purports to show the former president’s views on liberals and conservatives.

“To anger a conservative, lie to him,” the meme says. “To anger a liberal, tell him the truth.”

However, historians have found no record of Roosevelt saying those words, which appear to have been in print since about 2007, and Ellis insisted the origins of the quote don’t matter.

Other Twitter users ridiculed the president’s legal counsel.

