Trump-loving pastor Robert Jeffress disavows his own column asking God to bless ‘President Biden’

Published

1 min ago

on

Robert Jeffress appears on Fox News (screen grab)

Pastor Robert Jeffress attempted to walk back his acceptance of Joe Biden as president-elect.

The Dallas megachurch pastor published a column earlier this week on Fox News that was widely reported Wednesday, but he then tweeted out a denial of his own words and promoted an upcoming appearance on a Fox Business program hosted by an ally of President Donald Trump.

“Don’t believe some false media reports that I have ‘broken’ with our great President @realDonaldTrump,” Jeffress tweeted. “I support him completely. We do NOT have a ‘president-elect’ until electoral college votes December 14. I will discuss on ‘@LouDobbs Tonight’ Friday.”

When asked to comment on the column, Jeffress suggested that the headline was an inaccurate summary of his published words.

“Fox chose that title, not me,” he tweeted.

But the pastor explicitly described Biden throughout the column as president-elect, and urged his followers to accept him as president and asked God to bless the former vice president in his new role.

“Now, it’s always easier to submit and to pray for someone when he was our preferred candidate,” Jeffress wrote. “But the rubber really meets the road when the person who takes office is not the one we supported.”

“Here is our chance to show that Christians are not hypocrites,” he added. “We serve a God who remains on His throne, sovereignly reigning over every square inch of this vast universe. We serve a God who loves us and will never leave or forsake us. And now we have the chance to show the consistency and constancy/ of our Christian witness to this world.”

Jeffress even went so far as to call Biden the president in the column’s final sentence.

“If President Biden succeeds, we all succeed,” he wrote. “May God bless Joe Biden, and may God bless the United States of America.”

