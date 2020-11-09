Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump personnel chief threatens to fire any staffer he catches sending out a resume: CNN’s Tapper

Published

15 mins ago

on

Donald Trump appears at NBC promotional event (NBC)

With President Donald Trump on his way out the door in less than three months, many White House staffers have reportedly started sending out resumes looking for new work.

However, a senior administration official tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that John McEntee, director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, is warning staffers that they will be automatically fired if he catches them applying for other jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The news is dismaying to many members of the Trump administration who worry especially about young staffers who will soon need other sources of income given the fact that President Trump lost the election,” Tapper adds.

Even though it’s been two days since President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 race, Trump and his campaign staff have been in a state of denial that he will no longer be the president come noon on January 20th.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump personnel chief threatens to fire any staffer he catches sending out a resume: CNN’s Tapper

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

With President Donald Trump on his way out the door in less than three months, many White House staffers have reportedly started sending out resumes looking for new work.

However, a senior administration official tells CNN's Jake Tapper that John McEntee, director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, is warning staffers that they will be automatically fired if he catches them applying for other jobs.

"The news is dismaying to many members of the Trump administration who worry especially about young staffers who will soon need other sources of income given the fact that President Trump lost the election," Tapper adds.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is ‘in a rage’ and his ‘unpredictable’ behavior is dangerous to America’s defense establishment: Carl Bernstein

Published

27 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

CNN's Brianna Keilar spoke with 76-year-old investigative journalist Carl Bernstein Monday about President Donald J. Trump's erratic behavior since losing the presidential election this past weekend. Bernstein referred to this transitory moment in history as "dangerous" because "the President of the United States is in rage, he is unpredictable, dealing with the most powerful instruments the president commands, which is to say our defense establishment."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump supporters downcast but holding out until election results ‘certified’

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

In the parking lot of Jones Diner, the supporters of President Donald Trump aren't ready to accept a Joe Biden victory until the election results are "certified" but signs of resignation are creeping in.

Towanda, a town of about 2,800 people in rural north-east Pennsylvania's Bradford County, is a Trump bastion.

Of the 30,000 people in the county who voted in Tuesday's election, nearly 72 percent cast their ballots for Trump, a tick higher than in 2016.

On Sunday, a day after US television networks announced Biden was the winner, nearly 30 Trump supporters gathered outside Jones Diner wearing red "Make America Great Again" hats and waving giant blue "Trump-Pence" flags.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE