Trump says he’s ‘claiming’ Pennsylvania and Michigan in Twitter rant as electoral prospects fade

On Wednesday, as mail-in votes continued to be counted in the Midwest, President Donald Trump tweeted that he is “claiming” the states of Pennsylvania and Michigan “for Electoral Vote purposes” — as his prospects of making it to 270 grow slimmer.

We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

…..there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Michigan is projected as a victory for Joe Biden, with nearly all of the votes in and Biden holding a small but stable lead with mainly ballots from Democratic areas left to count.

Pennsylvania, meanwhile, is still reporting a Trump lead, but it is progressively shrinking as hundreds of thousands of remaining ballots are processed — and Trump has dispatched Rudy Giuliani to try to block the count from continuing.