Trump says he’s ‘claiming’ Pennsylvania and Michigan in Twitter rant as electoral prospects fade
On Wednesday, as mail-in votes continued to be counted in the Midwest, President Donald Trump tweeted that he is “claiming” the states of Pennsylvania and Michigan “for Electoral Vote purposes” — as his prospects of making it to 270 grow slimmer.
We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
…..there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
Michigan is projected as a victory for Joe Biden, with nearly all of the votes in and Biden holding a small but stable lead with mainly ballots from Democratic areas left to count.
Pennsylvania, meanwhile, is still reporting a Trump lead, but it is progressively shrinking as hundreds of thousands of remaining ballots are processed — and Trump has dispatched Rudy Giuliani to try to block the count from continuing.
2020 Election
Trump says he’s ‘claiming’ Pennsylvania and Michigan in Twitter rant as electoral prospects fade
On Wednesday, as mail-in votes continued to be counted in the Midwest, President Donald Trump tweeted that he is "claiming" the states of Pennsylvania and Michigan "for Electoral Vote purposes" — as his prospects of making it to 270 grow slimmer.
We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,.....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
2020 Election
Rudy Giuliani is ‘leading the legal effort’ to stop vote counting in Pennsylvania: Eric Trump
The former mayor of New York City will be leading President Donald Trump's legal efforts to stop Pennsylvania and Wisconsin from counting the votes.
Eric Trump announced Rudy Giuliani's role "leading the legal effort" at a Philadelphia press conference.
Giuliani blasted the judge overseeing his Pennsylvania as “obviously a political hack” before pushing unfounded conspiracy theories that a single person could have voted 100,000 times.
The lawyer, infamous for his shenanigans as Trump's defense attorney
"Do you think we're stupid?" he wondered. "Do you think we're fools?"
2020 Election
Former White House lawyer explains why Trump is going to fail at the Supreme Court
Former White House Solicitor General for President Barack Obama Neal Katyal told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Wednesday that he has "no idea" what President Donald J. Trump means when he says he's going to take the election count to the U.S. Supreme Court.
"I have no idea what the heck he's talking about, you can't just make it so and get a Supreme Court case," Katyal said. "I just argued a case at the Supreme Court this morning that's been two years in the making and that's pretty quick. You have to bring it up in the system, start in the trial court, so on. I think he's talking about this other litigation out there and it's certainly possible something ultimately will get to the Supreme Court, but I don't think so far looking at the tapestry of litigation out there, nothing seems to have a tremendous amount of merit or enough to help Trump at this point."