Trump says he’s ‘claiming’ Pennsylvania and Michigan in Twitter rant as electoral prospects fade

2 mins ago

An angry Donald Trump screams during one of his speeches (Photo: Screen capture)

On Wednesday, as mail-in votes continued to be counted in the Midwest, President Donald Trump tweeted that he is “claiming” the states of Pennsylvania and Michigan “for Electoral Vote purposes” — as his prospects of making it to 270 grow slimmer.

Michigan is projected as a victory for Joe Biden, with nearly all of the votes in and Biden holding a small but stable lead with mainly ballots from Democratic areas left to count.

Pennsylvania, meanwhile, is still reporting a Trump lead, but it is progressively shrinking as hundreds of thousands of remaining ballots are processed — and Trump has dispatched Rudy Giuliani to try to block the count from continuing.

Trump says he's 'claiming' Pennsylvania and Michigan in Twitter rant as electoral prospects fade

Published

on

November 4, 2020

