Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s ‘dysfunctional’ legal team has made ‘every kind of error’ possible trying to ‘overturn’ election: Legal experts

Published

1 min ago

on

Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani (Photo: screen capture)

Legal experts are stunned at how badly President Donald Trump’s legal team has handled his legal challenges to an election loss.

Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis boasted at last week’s baffling news conference that they were leading an “elite strike force” of lawyers to overturn the 2020 election results, but Powell has already been fired and they keep losing their cases, reported NBC News.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s beyond an embarrassment,” said Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst. “It’s both really poor lawyering and it has the worst possible motive behind it. It’s all in the name of overturning the will of American voter.”

George W. Bush’s legal team, led by veteran Washington insider James Baker, ensured the Republican’s 2000 election win through the U.S. Supreme Court that three staffers would later sit on, but experts say Trump’s team falls well short of that standard.

“This is like Bush v. Gore, but replace James Baker with the editor of a QAnon subredditt,” said election lawyer Matthew Sanderson. “It’s not competent lawyering. There are strategic errors, typographical errors — every kind of error you can make in a case.”

“It’s as dysfunctional a litigation strategy as I’ve ever seen,” he added.

Trump’s legal team has turned in filings riddled with misspellings, seemingly failed to understand basic legal principles and triggered scathing decisions from judges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think any team of lawyers can save this case,” Sanderson said. “Election litigation is not designed to overturn tens of thousands of votes. That just doesn’t happen. But even with that caveat, this strategy has not been well-executed.”

Even though the president’s legal fight seems likely to fail, experts say the effort has already damaged democratic institutions, political norms and civic cohesion.

“I think this is a strategy of trying to dog whistle to his base,” said Myrna Pérez, director of the Brennan Center’s Voting Rights and Elections Program. “It’s to cheapen the process of how we resolve our political differences peacefully, and cast doubt on the outcome of the election in which he’s not the winner. It’s a pernicious, problematic attempt to bedraggle our democratic processes.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Sore loser’ doesn’t do justice to the epic tantrum Trump is having: columnist

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 24, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, columnist Dana Milbank says that when it comes to Donald Trump's stint in the White House, it's all over except for the pouting.

"Back during the Florida recount in 2000, George W. Bush loyalists made T-shirts altering the Gore-Lieberman logo to say 'Sore-Loserman.' But 'sore loser' doesn’t do justice to the epic tantrum President Trump has performed to assuage his narcissistic injury. Trump-Pence has become Rump-Nonsense," Milbank writes.

According to Milbank, Trump's loss by more than 6 million votes is just the beginning regarding his current losing streak. He has lost in every single post-election ballot-counting challenge, and he's also losing key Republican allies, such as Chris Christie, who called Trump’s legal team’s antics a “national embarrassment.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s delusional supporters will rage and scream no matter what — and Democrats should stop trying to make peace

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 24, 2020

By

Even after the landslide defeat of Donald Trump, Republicans across the board continue to be terrified by Trump's disciples. Fear of the Red Hats has always been one of the primary reasons why the rest of Trump's party has refused to speak out against his ongoing horror show. It's not the only reason, but it's one of the more potent ones.

It's fascinating to observe how thoroughly they've painted themselves into a corner. While leading Republicans are in love with Trump's policies, not to mention the cover the Red Hats gave them to pass their agenda, they're privately disgusted by the president's total lack of personal restraint and constant self-sabotage.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Conservative fears that Trump-loving conspiracy nuts could hand Democrats the Senate

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 24, 2020

By

Conservative National Review editor Rich Lowry is worried that Trump-loving conspiracy nuts could hand Democrats the Senate during next month's run-off elections in Georgia.

Writing at NRO's "The Corner" blog, Lowry points to recent comments made by President Donald Trump and Trump-backing attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell that attack Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for following the law and certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win in the Peach State.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE