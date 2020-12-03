Quantcast
‘Book her on Jeanine Pirro’: Witness ridiculed after going viral during Rudy Giuliani’s Michigan hearing

Published

4 mins ago

on

Commentary
Michigan woman at Giuliani hearing (Photos: Screen captures)

Rudy Giuliani’s election fraud hearing went off the rails Wednesday evening as one woman monopolized the comments section with a series of rants.

“That poll book is off by 100,000!” claimed the woman. “Why don’t you look at the registered voters on there? … what was the turnout rate, 120 percent?”

Some speculated if the woman was intoxicated while others wondered if she’d been using Gov. Rick Perry’s “smart glasses” as a talking stick. One Michigander explained, however, that some people in the state simply talk that way.

