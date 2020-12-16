Quantcast
CNN’s Jake Tapper mocks Trump for hiding from the press the way he accused Biden of doing

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN host Jake Tapper and President Donald Trump (Photos: Screen capture and AFP)

President Donald Trump spent the majority of the 2020 election season mocking former Vice President Joe Biden for “hiding in his basement” because Biden followed coronavirus quarantine laws. But now it’s Trump who actually is hiding from the world.

Watching Trump’s tweets, it appears all he’s doing is watching his favorite pro-Trump political stations, Fox News, OAN and Newsmax. He spent much of Wednesday ranting about Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) so-called “election hearing” in which he alleged, without verifiable evidence, that there was some kind of voter fraud.

CNN’s Jake Tapper couldn’t help but notice the president seems either scared of the press or too sad to come to work.

“Kaitlin, it’s really remarkable how much President Trump has not been talking to the likes of you, to reporters,” Tapper said to White House correspondent Kaitlin Collins. “He’s done a couple of interviews on his favorite channel, but beyond that, he’s really hiding almost the way he used to make fun of Joe Biden hiding in his basement. He’s really inaccessible. What do you make of it all?”

Collins told Tapper that it’s “incredibly rare” for Trump not to flock to reporters to spin the news of the day. Lately, he’s left it to press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Trump didn’t show up to the White House staff Christmas Party and Collins noted that Trump didn’t open the Cabinet meeting Wednesday.

“I can only think of one cabinet meeting that happened last year where reporters were not brought into the room,” she recalled. “He brought us in, in May, when they had one. So, it really is indicative of this larger sense you’re seeing from the president where he just doesn’t want to speak to reporters.”

She noted that it’s also filtering into his personal life in that the president may not go to Mar-a-Lago for Christmas, where he usually meets members of his club and plays golf. That may not be happening this year as the president hides in the White House for his final month. That said, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago neighbors are suing because he made a deal saying he wouldn’t live at his club.

See the video below:


