‘Grifter boss’ Rudy Giuliani hilariously mocked for using his YouTube channel to hawk gold coins

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has had a very busy year that has included getting caught with his hands in his pants by Sacha Baron Cohen, losing countless election lawsuits, and getting hospitalized after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Despite this jam-packed schedule, the man formerly known as “America’s Mayor” has also found time to hawk gold coins on his YouTube channel.

As flagged by @TheRecount on Twitter, Giuliani recently cut an ad for American Hartford Gold, a gold dealer based in Los Angeles.

“Tell them Rudy sent you!” Giuliani says in the ad, which promises buyers “up to $1,500 of free silver” with their first purchase.

Giuliani’s latest turn as a coin salesman drew howls of laughter on the internet — check out some reactions below.

Remember when Rudy was sane and coherent? Me neither. — Bill In San Diego (@truthfaux) December 17, 2020

The side hustle of this con man is no joke though.. He is the grifter BOSS ! He could be the POTUS with that level of grift! — Soul Owner (@DavidDusseau1) December 17, 2020

I guess his 20k per day legal fee isn’t enough. — Elizabeth Vargas (@EVargasTV) December 17, 2020

The more money he gets Trumpers to spend on things other than guns, the better. — mschoenf (@mschoenf) December 17, 2020

Guess the hair dye deals melted away. pic.twitter.com/CucZ6Bp57R — Tony (@tony15202) December 17, 2020

“Hi. I’m @RudyGiulianli, when I’m not shitting my pants in a hotel meeting room, or doing a press conference next to a dildo store, or having my hair melt off my head, I like to smoke cigars. Not fancy good ones. No! These cheap ass ones that taste like dirt wrapped in dog shit.” — 💙🗽🌊Seth Myers🌊🗽💙 (@Samyers1982) December 17, 2020

The entire GOP is just a grift of their supporters… Bannon, Trump, Rudy, et al. They’re just flogging all of them for money for faux outrage “causes”… the wall, election fraud… when viewed that way it’s all pretty simple, but oh so shameful what they’re doing. — James Madison (@Federalist1051) December 17, 2020

Remember when Rudy used to prosecute the mob instead of be a part of it?

(come to think of it, his prosecutions of the Italian mafia actually opened the door for the Russian mob in NYC.

Coincidence?) — Art Martin (@gartmartin9) December 17, 2020