‘Grifter boss’ Rudy Giuliani hilariously mocked for using his YouTube channel to hawk gold coins

Published

32 mins ago

on

Rudy Giuliani (Screen cap).

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has had a very busy year that has included getting caught with his hands in his pants by Sacha Baron Cohen, losing countless election lawsuits, and getting hospitalized after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Despite this jam-packed schedule, the man formerly known as “America’s Mayor” has also found time to hawk gold coins on his YouTube channel.

As flagged by @TheRecount on Twitter, Giuliani recently cut an ad for American Hartford Gold, a gold dealer based in Los Angeles.

“Tell them Rudy sent you!” Giuliani says in the ad, which promises buyers “up to $1,500 of free silver” with their first purchase.

Giuliani’s latest turn as a coin salesman drew howls of laughter on the internet — check out some reactions below.

