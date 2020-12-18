McConnell is hoping to maintain his ‘political power’ by ‘cutting his losses’ with Trump now: columnist
In a column for the Nation, author Sasha Abramsky speculated the Republican Party is facing an internal civil war that could tear the party apart once Donald Trump leaves office — and that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is gaming out how to hold onto the stranglehold he has over the party.
According to Abramsky, supporters of Trump are furious that more than a few GOP lawmakers are ready to move on and accept that former Vice President Joe Biden won the 2020 election with the president’s fans calling them the “surrender caucus,” in the words of Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Al ) who also stated, “There is some chance of succeeding if you fight…” to overturn the election results.
Behind the scenes, McConnell and his deputy Sen. John Thune (R-SD) are urging Republican senators to not join in with Republican colleagues in the House contesting the election as the Senate majority leader walks the fine line between appeasing the president — who refuses to admit he lost –and dealing with the incoming administration.
With McConnell conceding that Biden is the president-elect earlier in the week, he has been the subject of the president’s ire, with Trump tweeting at him, “Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot). Too soon to give up. Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!”
However, as Abramsky writes, McConnell is keeping his head down as he tries to win the two Senate seats still up for grabs in Georgia despite the president’s attacks.
“It’s tempting to dismiss all of this as simply the noisy, irrational coda to a brutal election season. But it’s more complex than that,” the columnist wrote. “Trump is desperately fighting for his personal survival, but McConnell has abandoned him; ergo, Trump must now turn his rhetorical guns against the Senate leader.”
She then suggested, “For his part, McConnell has clearly concluded that it’s in his political interest to cut his losses now and endure Trump’s rants and his supporters’ threats for the next few weeks, in order to maintain his political power into the Biden presidency,” before adding that, regardless, the Republican Party will continue to be in disarray once Trump is out of office and still sniping at Republicans from the outside.
Energy nominee Jennifer Granholm brings Detroit savvy to green push
Since stepping down as Michigan's Governor, Jennifer Granholm, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee as Energy Secretary, has spoken often about the need to boldly rethink energy policy in light of climate change.
Granholm, who was officially nominated Thursday night by Biden, has sketched out a national "race to the top" whereby states could compete for clean energy funds, with the Sunbelt offering up solar energy, Texas leading on upgrading the electric grid and Michigan on revamping autos, a sector she knows intimately.
An outspoken champion of Biden's during the presidential campaign as a CNN commentator, Granholm recently argued that the "private sector needs greater support and political will from our policymakers to help us fully realize the potential of a zero-carbon future," according to a November newspaper column.
‘Bordering on sedition’: Dem senator calls for sanctioning GOP lawmakers trying to overturn election
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) on Friday had some sharp criticism for Republican lawmakers still trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
While being interviewed by CNN's Jim Sciutto, Shaheen said it defied belief that so many GOP senators are still willing to throw Hail Mary passes to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win even after Trump lost the popular vote, the electoral college vote, and 59 different election-related lawsuits.
"Each of us serving as senators took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States," she said. "One of the most fundamental principles of the Constitution is the peaceful transition of power."
Here’s how betting market bookies cleaned out gullible Trump supporters
Many supporters of President Donald Trump lost massive sums of money after they put money on the president winning the 2020 election through online betting markets.
In a new column for Slate, writer Alex Kirshner argues that bookies at betting markets manipulated Trump fans into continuing to throw money down on the president's chances even as it become clear that he lost the election.