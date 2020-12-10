MSNBC’s Mika unloads on ‘maskless idiots’ putting White House staff in danger to cheer Trump’s lies

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski was horrified by video showing President Donald Trump’s supporters packing into the White House to cheer for his false claims of an election win.

The White House hosted a Hanukah celebration Wednesday, and video from the event shows supporters chanting “four more years” after the president called on “certain people” to help him overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.

“More than 3,000 dead in a day, nearly 223,000 new infections,” Brzezinski said. “Yet President Trump is focused on another number, a fake one, by the way, where he thinks he can overturn the election. The 17 states that signed on to a ludicrous lawsuit aimed at overturning the lawsuit and effectively destroying American democracy, while Americans die and while so many Americans are separated from loved ones, their lives turned upside down, their kids’ education in limbo, President Trump continues to throw holiday parties largely unmasked and with all of the hallmarks of a superspreader event.”

The “Morning Joe” co-host rolled video from NBC News reporter Geoff Bennett showing a crowd jammed together in the White House, with almost no one wearing masks, to cheer the president’s lies about the election.

“Here the president is getting cheered on as he’s talking about these lawsuits and pushing members of the Supreme Court and high courts to overturn the election for himself, and these maskless idiots are spreading coronavirus tight in a room,” Brzezinski said. “Geoff Bennett tweeting here, ‘Spare a thought for the White House resident staff and Secret Service agents whose lives are in danger by this wanton, recklessness and flouting of COVID precautions.'”

“We had a doctor on the show earlier this morning who talks about patients she has lost, if they had received the vaccine, if it had come sooner or perhaps her patient had the special meds that President Trump and Rudy Giuliani received, perhaps that patient would be alive,” Brzezinski added. “This is the presidency that many Americans voted for, but I believe are victims of disinformation. We know this, actually.”