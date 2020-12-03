Rudy Giuliani claims Georgia results are ‘PROVEN TO BE A FRAUD’ in cryptic all-caps outburst
On Thursday, President Donald Trump’s attorney and associate Rudy Giuliani tweeted that the election in Georgia is “NOW PROVEN TO BE A FRAUD.”
He did not elaborate on what his proof is.
ELECTION IN GEORGIA IS NOW PROVEN TO BE A FRAUD.
— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 3, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden carried Georgia by roughly 13,000 votes. A full statewide recount did not find any notable irregularities in the vote count.
Giuliani has taken a central role in the effort by Trump’s campaign to litigate the election, with no success so far. On Wednesday, he brought in a witness to a Michigan voter integrity hearing who was so off the rails that even he appeared to try to get her to stop talking.
2020 Election
Rudy Giuliani claims Georgia results are ‘PROVEN TO BE A FRAUD’ in cryptic all-caps outburst
On Thursday, President Donald Trump's attorney and associate Rudy Giuliani tweeted that the election in Georgia is "NOW PROVEN TO BE A FRAUD."
He did not elaborate on what his proof is.
ELECTION IN GEORGIA IS NOW PROVEN TO BE A FRAUD.
— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 3, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden carried Georgia by roughly 13,000 votes. A full statewide recount did not find any notable irregularities in the vote count.
2020 Election
‘Russia and China have to be laughing’: Mitt Romney goes off on Trump’s voter fraud conspiracy theories
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) went off in an interview with CNN on Thursday.
Speaking to CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Romney was asked about President Donald Trump's attempt to steal the 2020 election after losing by over 8 million votes to President-elect Joe Biden.
"The attorney general has said there's no there there," said Romney. "The courts have all looked at the evidence and said there's no evidence there. Now, of course, there will be circumstances where one or two, or a handful, maybe even 100 ballots were incorrectly sent in or counted, and those things get adjusted and get fixed. But the idea of widespread fraud is simply not been shown to us. And if that evidence does exist, please show it to us. At this stage, we don't see it. So, for the president or anyone else to go out and allege widespread fraud and say the election is rigged, and the election was stolen, that obviously strikes at the very foundation of democracy here, and around the world for that matter. People watch America. If we can't have a free and fair election, how can they have it in other nations of the world?"
2020 Election
Trump’s outrageous lies used to be terrifying — now they’re just pathetic
Donald Trump was at it again Wednesday, releasing a 46-minute video full of ridiculous lies, claiming that his loss to Joe Biden in November's presidential election was due to "corrupt forces" operating "on a scale never seen before." He called on the Supreme Court to throw out enough votes so that "I very easily win in all states."