She’s ‘gone full MAGA’: Ivanka Trump scrambling to salvage her political aspirations
According to a report from CNN, there has been a noticeable change in the Twitter habits of Ivanka Trump since her father, Donald Trump, lost his re-election bid to former Vice President Joe Biden, with the first daughter now pushing back against critics when she usually fills her tweets with highly-flattering pictures of herself working for the White House.
Now that the Trump family is seeing their dream of a political dynasty slipping away with the loss, both Ivanka and her brother Don Jr. are asserting themselves in different ways to remain viable if they have any hope of running for office one day.
With CNN reporting, “The tone and tenor of Trump’s words and actions in the final months of her White House job indicate a transformation from four years ago, when upon moving to Washington she was viewed as a moderate voice, more socially conscious than most conservative Republicans. Yet as time moved on, Trump’s shift to the right solidified,” a source close to the White House admitted the first daughter has “gone full MAGA.”
“Ivanka definitely has political ambitions, no question about it. She wants to run for something, but that still needs to be figured out,” a friend of the family added.
The question as she moves further to the right — including coming out as anti-choice when it comes to abortion — is where she might find a safe harbor to launch her career as a politician since New York appears to be uninterested in her return.
“Talk of an Ivanka Trump run for Florida governor in the near future has come up, as has a possible run for Congress in New Jersey, both states where Trump has vacation homes. The Trump-Kushner family currently rents a home in DC’s tony Kalorama neighborhood two miles from the White House,” the report states, adding, “The feistiness of her recent public comments, lashing out at Democrats and officials investigating both she and her father, is calculated. She is ‘speaking out more,’ with less concern about ‘sitting back and letting people say what they want and distort facts,’ said the source close to Ivanka Trump.”
The CNN report adds, “The more she swings back, the more she positions herself for a future run as a Republican, said the source who works with the family, and she’s doing so with the blessing of her father.”
2020 Election
Devin Nunes’ ally behind Pentagon blocking Biden team from intel: report
On Saturday, NBC News reported that a former aide to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) recently appointed chief of staff at the Department of Defense is working to obstruct the Joe Biden transition team from receiving intelligence briefings from some Pentagon officials.
"In some instances, the chief of staff, Kash Patel, who was assigned to the Pentagon after last month's election, has recast policy descriptions to include content that reflects favorably on Trump's policies before the information is shared with the Biden transition, two of the officials said," reported Courtney Kube and Carol E. Lee. "Patel made it clear early in the process that senior political officials would attend transition team meetings and briefings dealing with significant policy issues, the officials said, which is having a chilling effect on the information being shared with the Biden team."
Federal judge on Trump’s Supreme Court shortlist smacks down lawsuit to overturn Georgia election
On Saturday, the Trump campaign was dealt yet another loss as a federal appeals court smacked down attorney Lin Wood's effort to help the campaign block Georgia from certifying the election results.
The opinion, written by judge Bill Pryor, upheld a lower court's finding that the campaign has no standing to challenge the certification of the election — and slammed Trump's legal counsel for a "basic misunderstanding" of fundamental legal principles.
According to tweets from Buzzfeed's Zoe Tillman, "Another GOP election challenge loss — 11th Circuit rejected L. Lin Wood's effort to stop Georgia from certifying. The 3-0 opinion, written by Judge Bill Pryor, agreed with the district judge that Wood lacked standing, and concluded it was moot."
‘Cynical enabler’ Ted Cruz buried for sudden realization he aligned himself with conspiracy crazies
In a column in the Daily Beast. conservative columnist Matt Lewis lambasted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) -- along with a few other GOP lawmakers past and present -- for aligning themselves with conspiracy-minded folks alleging massive voter fraud only to do an about-face over fears of losing two seats in the Senate held by Georgia Republicans.
According to Lewis, Cruz as well Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) deserve no credit for suddenly seeing the light because they cynically embraced the far-right wing to elevate their own profiles.