‘These are Trump’s thugs’: Steve Schmidt pins responsibility for DC Proud Boy violence on presidential incitement
In a series of tweets, Republican strategist and Lincoln Project founder Steve Schmidt pointed the finger at Donald Trump and pinned the blame on him for the violence that rocked Washington D.C. on Saturday night.
With reports of stabbings and gunfire, Schmidt linked to clips of the far-right white nationalists roaming the streets and stopping cars, calling the members of the group “Trump’s thugs.”
“Look at this closely,” he wrote above a video link. “These right-wing fascists are instigating political violence in the name of a defeated President who is inciting them. This is the Capitol of the United States. This is a glimpse of our future. This must be crushed at the ballot box.”
“This is Trump’s doing. This is the result that Fox News, Newsmax and hundreds of lying right wing propagandists have produced for America. This is Trumpism,” he added before stating, “These are Trump’s thugs and they are fascists. They are rioting against democracy. We are at an extremely dangerous place as a country. It is essential to see the threat, it is grave.”
You can see his tweets below:
is about. @KLoeffler and @sendavidperdue stand with these people. These people hate the idea of America. They have repudiated it. We can never lose a Presidential election to these people ever again. They will not relinquish power if they do. This is Trump’s doing. This is the
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) December 13, 2020
Thugs are wearing familiar brands it doesn’t mean they aren’t them, they are. These are Trump’s thugs and they are fascists. They are rioting against democracy. We are at an extremely dangerous place as a country. It is essential to see the threat, it is grave.
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) December 13, 2020
This is why the Democracy Coalition cannot break. This fascist lawlessness is playing out in the streets of the Capitol of the United States. This future must be extinguished. https://t.co/FFaM2uNjVM
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) December 13, 2020
