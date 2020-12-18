Trump ‘appears shrunken’ after loss — and canceled Georgia campaign trip out of spite: report

President Donald Trump has raised over $250 million since the 2020 election, but what he will do after his defeat remains up in the air as the president defiantly refuses to accept defeat.

On Friday, The New York Times confirmed the bombshell report that Jared Kushner set up a shell company to divert campaign money to family members.

“For Mr. Trump, the quarter-billion dollars he and the party raised over six weeks is enough to pay off all of his remaining campaign bills and to fund his fruitless legal challenges and still leave tens of millions of dollars,” The Times reported. “Mr. Trump’s plans, however, remain extremely fluid. His refusal to accept Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory has stunted internal political planning, aides say, with some advisers in his shrinking circle of confidantes hesitant to even approach him about setting a course of action for 2021 and beyond.”

Trump’s mood could impact the two runoff elections in Georgia that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.

“Those who have spoken with Mr. Trump say he appears shrunken, and over his job; this detachment is reflected in a Twitter feed that remains stubbornly more focused on unfounded allegations of fraud than on the death toll from the raging pandemic,” the newspaper reported. “Mr. Trump had been tentatively planning to go to Georgia on Saturday, according to a senior Republican official, to support the two Republicans in Senate runoff races there. But he is still angry at the state’s Republican governor and secretary of state for accepting the election result, and simply doesn’t want to make the trip. There is some discussion about him going after the Christmas holiday, but it’s not clear he will be in a more magnanimous mood by then.”

Trump’s lack of interest in the races hasn’t stopped him from raising big money off the situation, even though his new PAC hasn’t spent any money.

“But even as he displays indifference toward the Georgia races, the Trump political apparatus has taken advantage of the grass-roots energy and excitement over the two runoffs to juice its own fund-raising. Email and text solicitations have pitched Trump supporters to give to a “Georgia Election Fund,” even though no funds go directly to either Republican senator on the ballot, irritating some Senate G.O.P. strategists,” The Times reported. “Instead, the fine print shows 75 percent of the donations to the Georgia fund go to Mr. Trump’s new PAC, called Save America, with 25 percent to the Republican National Committee.”

Also here – the president was tentatively planning a second GA trip this Saturday. But he's angry at Kemp, Raffensperger, doesn't feel like going. So he isn't. https://t.co/E51IJjtzDJ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 18, 2020