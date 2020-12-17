Trump praises Alabama football coach for GOP effort to overturn the election

On Thursday, former Alabama college football coach and Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville suggested that he might join with fellow Republican Alabama lawmaker Mo Brooks to challenge the result of the Electoral College when Congress moves to ratify the presidential election in January.

On Twitter that evening, outgoing President Donald Trump praised his efforts, and urged other Republicans to “do something!”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s because he is a great champion and man of courage. More Republican Senators should follow his lead. We had a landslide victory, and then it was swindled away from the Republican Party – but we caught them. Do something! https://t.co/nZU0czsZgB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2020

Despite these invocations, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has privately told his colleagues not to bother with this plan, and Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD) told CNN correspondent Manu Raju, “I would hope he wouldn’t do that.” The challenge would be doomed to failure, as the House could quickly dismiss it.