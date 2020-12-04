Trump teasing a 2024 campaign — and Republicans fear it will set off a ‘grudge’ match inside the party

President Donald Trump hasn’t decided whether he’ll run for president again in 2024, and the Republican Party is stuck in a holding pattern until he makes that decision.

The president has considered making his announcement Jan. 20, to distract from Joe Biden’s inauguration, or possibly ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff elections in Georgia to excite his base and boost turnout for Republicans — who can’t really move on until Trump decides his next move, reported Politico.

“Right now, if he did decide to run I’d probably support him,” said Trump donor Doug Deason, who already met with some of 2024 GOP hopefuls this year. “I would start fundraising for him right now, as would others.”

Several Republicans suggested to Politico that Trump would likely use his loyal base as leverage to keep the Republican National Committee in line behind him, and that could make things difficult for the party.

“If he starts holding grudges against sitting officeholders and donors who decline to throw their support behind him, it is going to put Republicans in a bind,” said former Trump aide Jon Thompson.

Some rumored hopefuls — Sens. Josh Hawley and Marco Rubio and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida — have already said they would support Trump in 2024, while Vice President Mike Pence, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Donald Trump Jr. would almost certainly not challenge him.

“His post-presidency role will be more unique than anybody in recent history,” said one former White House official.

The president came close to announcing a 2024 campaign Tuesday at a White House Christmas party, where he told RNC members that he would see them in four years.

“He thought he was going to win and feels his work is not done — that he can contribute more with a Republican House and Senate. And he thinks he was cheated,” said the former White House official.