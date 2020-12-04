Quantcast
Trump teasing a 2024 campaign — and Republicans fear it will set off a ‘grudge’ match inside the party

1 min ago

President Donald Trump speaks at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (StratosBril / Shutterstock.com)

President Donald Trump hasn’t decided whether he’ll run for president again in 2024, and the Republican Party is stuck in a holding pattern until he makes that decision.

The president has considered making his announcement Jan. 20, to distract from Joe Biden’s inauguration, or possibly ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff elections in Georgia to excite his base and boost turnout for Republicans — who can’t really move on until Trump decides his next move, reported Politico.

“Right now, if he did decide to run I’d probably support him,” said Trump donor Doug Deason, who already met with some of 2024 GOP hopefuls this year. “I would start fundraising for him right now, as would others.”

Several Republicans suggested to Politico that Trump would likely use his loyal base as leverage to keep the Republican National Committee in line behind him, and that could make things difficult for the party.

“If he starts holding grudges against sitting officeholders and donors who decline to throw their support behind him, it is going to put Republicans in a bind,” said former Trump aide Jon Thompson.

Some rumored hopefuls — Sens. Josh Hawley and Marco Rubio and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida — have already said they would support Trump in 2024, while Vice President Mike Pence, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Donald Trump Jr. would almost certainly not challenge him.

“His post-presidency role will be more unique than anybody in recent history,” said one former White House official.

The president came close to announcing a 2024 campaign Tuesday at a White House Christmas party, where he told RNC members that he would see them in four years.

“He thought he was going to win and feels his work is not done — that he can contribute more with a Republican House and Senate. And he thinks he was cheated,” said the former White House official.


Legal expert explains why a Donald Trump self-pardon wouldn’t hold up in court

6 mins ago

December 4, 2020

A fascinating scene unfolded Thursday night on MSNBC's "The Last Word" as host Lawrence O'Donnell had one of his assumptions about the Constitution tested by one of America's leading constitutional law experts.

O'Donnell explained why he believed the president probably has the power to self-pardon, but had his view put to the test by Harvard Law Prof. Laurence Tribe.

Prof. Tribe noted that Article 3, Section 2 of the Constitution says the president "shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment." But Tribe noted the very next section says the president "shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed."

Americans are suffering a hidden ‘depression’ and economic hell in 2020 — and it could get even worse: report

13 mins ago

December 4, 2020

Even in the worst of economic times, some Americans will continue to prosper — for example, the corporatists who made a fortune during the Great Depression of the 1930s while millions of other Americans were out of work. The coronavirus recession of 2020 has left parts of the U.S. economy unscathed — many online businesses are turning huge profits — while creating economic hell for others. And the latter is the focus of an article published by Axios on December 4.

Continue Reading
 

‘On the spot’: Fauci confirms he immediately accepted Biden’s offer for chief medical adviser

17 mins ago

December 4, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) confirmed on Friday that he has accepted President-elect Joe Biden's offer to serve as chief medical adviser as the United States continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci appeared on "The Today Show" where he told NBC host Savannah Guthrie that he accepted Biden's offer "on the spot." It has been reported that Fauci will continue his role as the director of the NIAID while leading the country's fight against COVID-19. At one point during the interview, Guthrie asked about the preliminary plan that will be put place during Biden's first 100 days in office.

Continue Reading
 
 