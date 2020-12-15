Trump’s media supporters are still pitching ‘virtually impossible outcomes’ about winning the election

President Donald Trump has lost the popular vote by more than 7 million votes, lost the electoral college by 74 votes, and lost 59 of 60 election-related court cases filed on his behalf.

Despite this, reports the New York Times’ Jeremy Peters, millions of Trump supporters believe that the president has his enemies in the “Deep State” and the Democratic Party exactly where he wants them.

“Six weeks after his defeat, the aggressive campaign by Mr. Trump and his media boosters to insist with each new setback that the election is far from settled isn’t letting up,” writes Peters. “Inside this bubble, the president’s allies present virtually impossible outcomes as completely plausible.”

Peters cites recent statements by many pro-Trump media figures — including former White House political strategist Steve Bannon, Jim Hoft of the conspiracy theory-peddling Gateway Pundit blog, and Newsmax host Greg Kelly — to show that the fantasy of a 2020 Trump triumph still lives on despite one loss after the next.

“They raise expectations of victory in unwinnable lawsuits and battles over electors that state legislators are unwilling to have,” writes Peters. “They bolster the credibility of questionable witnesses and advocates whose most important qualification is an unequivocal conviction that Mr. Trump won in November, despite all available evidence.”

