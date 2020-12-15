Trump’s media supporters are still pitching ‘virtually impossible outcomes’ about winning the election
President Donald Trump has lost the popular vote by more than 7 million votes, lost the electoral college by 74 votes, and lost 59 of 60 election-related court cases filed on his behalf.
Despite this, reports the New York Times’ Jeremy Peters, millions of Trump supporters believe that the president has his enemies in the “Deep State” and the Democratic Party exactly where he wants them.
“Six weeks after his defeat, the aggressive campaign by Mr. Trump and his media boosters to insist with each new setback that the election is far from settled isn’t letting up,” writes Peters. “Inside this bubble, the president’s allies present virtually impossible outcomes as completely plausible.”
Peters cites recent statements by many pro-Trump media figures — including former White House political strategist Steve Bannon, Jim Hoft of the conspiracy theory-peddling Gateway Pundit blog, and Newsmax host Greg Kelly — to show that the fantasy of a 2020 Trump triumph still lives on despite one loss after the next.
“They raise expectations of victory in unwinnable lawsuits and battles over electors that state legislators are unwilling to have,” writes Peters. “They bolster the credibility of questionable witnesses and advocates whose most important qualification is an unequivocal conviction that Mr. Trump won in November, despite all available evidence.”
2020 Election
Trump’s media supporters are still pitching ‘virtually impossible outcomes’ about winning the election
President Donald Trump has lost the popular vote by more than 7 million votes, lost the electoral college by 74 votes, and lost 59 of 60 election-related court cases filed on his behalf.
Despite this, reports the New York Times' Jeremy Peters, millions of Trump supporters believe that the president has his enemies in the "Deep State" and the Democratic Party exactly where he wants them.
2020 Election
Life will only get worse for Mike Pence as Trump unravels on the way out
Poor Mike Pence. He’s having a real lousy month, and the next 37 days are about to become even less happy and gay.
It’s bad enough having to deal with the movers. They’re having a little trouble understanding this entire “we’re still not sure we’re leaving, but we thought we’d line you up just in case” thing. And licking the presidential boots while the Mad King kicks them in a fit of rage can be a little risky to those pearly whites.
But now Pence faces the living hell of having to humor Donald Trump with the full knowledge that on January 21 he will be permanently kicked to the curb by the infidel boss who, it will turn out, was never all that into him for these four long years. Pence can sputter “under the President’s leadership under the President’s leadership under the President’s leadership” all he wants in his role as that creepy silver robot. Once these two are ushered out the door, Pence will just be another politician not named Trump.
2020 Election
Trump declares ‘this Fake Election can no longer stand’ in after-midnight Twitter rant
On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden officially won the Electoral College 306-234.
It was the same outcome that President Donald Trump described as a "landslide" after he received 306 Electoral Votes in 2016.
https://twitter.com/cspan/status/1338650494890369027
But Trump has refused to concede and is instead continuing to spread conspiracy theories about the election result.
He continued his delusions on Twitter early Tuesday morning with more lies about the 2020 election, which Trump lost:
This is BIG NEWS. Dominion Voting Machines are a disaster all over the Country. Changed the results of a landslide election. Can’t let this happen. Thank you for the genius, bravery, and patriotism of the Judge. Should get a medal! https://t.co/4WwiA83Prg