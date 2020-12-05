WATCH: Trump goes off teleprompter and kneecaps Georgia GOP candidates by pushing election fraud delusions
President Donald Trump gave his first rally on Saturday since losing the 2020 presidential election.
Despite efforts of Republican strategists to keep Trump focused on the two Georgia runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate, Trump made the speech about his grievances as he began his remarks by lying about winning Georgia.
In reality, Trump lost Georgia and the election — President-elect Joe Biden will take office in January.
And Democrats likely have a better chance of winning the Senate after Trump pushed deranged conspiracy theories that Republican officials in Georgia “rigged” the election for Democrats after departing from his prepared remarks loaded into the teleprompter.
For folks who think this is a "teleprompter speech," Trump aides always planned to try to get him to stick to a script – it did not include him saying the election was rigged.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 6, 2020
“Let me tell you, this election is rigged,” Trump falsely claimed. He then went on bash GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.
Watch:
