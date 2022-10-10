If voters don’t turn out 'we are in trouble': Former Dem senator sounds the alarm about close races

If Democrats don't get out and vote, it's over, implied former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) on MSNBC Monday. Around the United States there are a number of very close races that will make or break whether the Republican Party takes over the Senate, governors' seats and election monitors.

Democrats have been dismissive, she noted, of people like Dr. Oz and some of the Senate races in which Donald Trump-endorsed candidates were running. Over the summer, those Republicans were a laughing stock, but as the election nears and more and more ads and money is spent to prop these candidates up, the polls are tightening.

Wisconsin Democratic Party chief Ben Wikler explained that in his state, they're seeing overwhelming turnout, voter registration and enthusiasm. It's a good sign, said McCaskill, because without it, it's going to be a very difficult battle to get the country back from MAGA people overseeing elections.

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace played a clip of a Nevada Republican nominee for secretary of state Jim Marchant, who promised the audience that when he's elected, he will make Trump the winner in 2024.

McCaskill explained that the country has never been in this position before.

"And the difference is that our country has taken for granted that the people who are monitoring elections want to actually count votes rather than determine outcomes," said McCaskill. "It is only with Trump, who set this up months before November of 2016, set this up months before he was defeated in 2020, that somehow if he lost, it was cheating. Now it's become foundational to their party. It's a huge, huge problem."

She recalled when the United States would send election monitors around the world to ensure that elections were conducted fairly.

"If people don't show up and vote in November in these midterms, we will have to have other countries sending monitors to America to watch our votes," she said. It was a statement that made Wallace wonder if that should happen already.

"What has to happen for it to get worse," Wallace asked.

"Well, I think the problem, if with these people get elected who are determined to change the outcome of the voters, and if they try to do that, it is the most serious crime that could occur in a democracy. So, we're going to have to depend on the three branches of government. We're going to have to depend on people coming forward and telling the truth about what happened. What they didn't have this time, Nicolle, was any evidence of election fraud."

If Trump's officials take over and they manipulate the elections, there will be proof and there will be information that a crime was committed.

"So, I'm not trying to reassure anyone that everything is going to be okay because right now by my count we have six or seven states that are in a virtual tie. So, this is all about who shows up. If you don't think this election is important — if you think you only need to show up to vote against Donald Trump, you're not paying attention," she said.

McCaskill went on to cite races like the Georgia senate race, where Herschel Walker may seem like a nut but is still polling in a tie with Sen. Raphael Warnock. In Ohio, J.D. Vance may seem like he's a long-shot but he's polling in a tie with Rep. Tim Ryan. Pennsylvania had people dismissing Dr. Oz, but he too is in a tie. In North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin, Republicans who are ready to do whatever it takes to make sure Trump is put into the White House again in 2024.

She compared it to a normal presidential election, saying if people turn out like they're voting for president then Democrats will win. But if people turnout like in a midterm, then MAGA will reign supreme.

Watch video below or at this link.