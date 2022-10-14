Watergate ‘road map’ is the model to keep Trump off of the 2024 ballot: corruption experts

The famous Watergate "road map" should be the model for the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol should hand it's evidence over to the Department of Justice, according to a new analysis published online by The Washington Post on Friday afternoon.

The analysis was authored by Norman Eisen, who was White House ethics czar in the Obama administration and co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during Donald Trump's first impeachment. Eisen was joined by the executive director of the Project on Government Oversight, Danielle Brian and former federal prosecutor E. Danya Perry.

"The added proof of Mr. Trump’s involvement in the events of Jan. 6 renews the question of whether elections officials and courts can disqualify him from holding public office under the Constitution," they wrote. "Section 3 of the 14th Amendment provides for the disqualification from office of any person who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the United States or who has 'given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.'"

They noted "Cowboys for Trump" leader Couy Griffin was removed from office as a Otero County commissioner for his role in the unsuccessful insurrection.

"On the question of whether Mr. Trump engaged in insurrection, the evidence presented throughout the hearings suggests that he knew the mob was armed when he riled them up on Jan. 6, wanted the magnetometers (metal detectors) to be taken down, expressed a wish to join the mob at the Capitol and then cheered the insurrectionists on while watching the violence on television," they wrote. "It is also fair to ask whether Mr. Trump’s actions provided “aid and comfort” to insurrectionists."

They explained the process is that 14th Amendment complaints are filed with local judges when former insurrectionists file to run for office.

"In its report, the committee also should highlight the proof supporting Mr. Trump’s disqualification, scouring its now vast archive of over 1,000 interviews and millions of pages of documents and data to lay out the evidence about Mr. Trump and anyone else who may face consequences under the 14th Amendment (including members of Congress)," they wrote. "The report could be modeled after the Watergate Road Map. That document laid out in painstaking detail the evidence of wrongdoing that an investigative body (there, a grand jury) had collected."

The National Archives explains the "road map" is officially titled the "Grand Jury Report and Recommendation Concerning Transmission of Evidence to the House of Representatives." The report was transmitted to the House Judiciary Committee.

"The Road Map consists of a two-page summary, a set of 53 numbered statements of fact, and 97 supporting documents corresponding to each statement of fact," the archives noted.

Eisen, Brian, and Perry wrote, "A similar road map may also be helpful to federal and state prosecutors. A formal criminal referral is less essential than laying out the relevant evidence for federal prosecutors to draw upon in their various investigations and for local ones like Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County, Ga."

One aspect of Willis' investigation has reportedly been the fake electors filed in Georgia.

Fake elector slates were submitted 84 Trump supporters in 6 states. Although Willis is investigating Democratic attorneys general in other states have not indicated they are pursuing investigations. The list includes Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Read the full analysis.