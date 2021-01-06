‘This is a coup’: Calls grow for Trump to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment

Gage Skidmore.
Calls grew on Wednesday to immediately remove Donald Trump from office after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election -- which was won by President-elect Joe Biden.
The entire U.S. Capitol complex was evacuated after Capitol Police lost control of the building. The Secret Service had to evacuate VP Mike Pence and guns were drawn on the floor of the House of Representatives.
Shocking videos showed injured officers being evacuated and a blood-covered woman was taken away on a stretcher.
Here's what some people were saying about the violence by Trump supporters and what it means for the rest of his term in office:
We are now witnessing a primal threat to our democracy. Constitutional remedies may include 25th Amendment and imp… https://t.co/3gn8gW2wXQ— Michael Beschloss (@Michael Beschloss)1609964514.0
This is an act of state terrorism planned and executed by Trump and persons known and unknown. The forces of viole… https://t.co/YqJVv3cMpT— John P. Flannery (@John P. Flannery)1609964754.0
No -- Congress needs to call Trump off. NOW. 25th amendment NOW. Then he can't pardon himself or his accomplices.… https://t.co/aL5VKSITYm— Cheri Jacobus (@Cheri Jacobus)1609964597.0
Vice President Pence @VP needs to invoke the 25th Amendment immediately to remove from office @realDonaldTrump, the… https://t.co/4mQ7eYvUE5— Richard W. Painter (@Richard W. Painter)1609962592.0
This would be a good opportunity to impeach Hawley, Cruz, et al for incitement of seditious violence -- as soon as… https://t.co/cFczWJoQ2V— Bob Garfield (@Bob Garfield)1609964827.0
Hey @VP, this is what the 25th Amendment is for. @Mike_Pence should #ArrestTrump— JerryRigEverything (@JerryRigEverything)1609964444.0
25th Amendment now.— Jonah Goldberg (@Jonah Goldberg)1609964786.0
If Trump is blocking the DoD from deploying the National Guard, then there’s never been a more clear need for the 25th Amendment.— Will Smith (@Will Smith)1609964550.0
Trump should be considered an enemy combatant at this point Arrest him & go through the 25th Amendment process… https://t.co/RIW3ESYMlD— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@☇RiotWomenn☇)1609964435.0
This is real people. A coup attempt in the United States of America. The 25th Amendment of the Constitution MUST be… https://t.co/dNBEwnMRpc— Rep. Ramon Alexander (@Rep. Ramon Alexander)1609964455.0
You are witnessing white terrorism and treason by The President of The United States. @realDonaldTrump should be… https://t.co/F3ke708kRC— Isaac Hayes III (@Isaac Hayes III)1609964931.0
What is the 25th Amendment FOR if not this? https://t.co/Nyl8gjcsiS— Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan Rinaldi)1609965604.0
If the Cabinet is not meeting RIGHT NOW in order to invoke the 25th Amendment, it’s a dereliction of duty.… https://t.co/5CQghCZkeo— USED TO BE G.O.P. (@USED TO BE G.O.P.)1609964824.0
It is time for the 25th Amendment. Actually, it’s long past time for the 25th Amendment.— Scott Nevins (@Scott Nevins)1609964753.0
The cabinet should convene and remove the President under the 25th amendment. We have a President who is now engine… https://t.co/FfUx4r0Lz2— Joe Lockhart (@Joe Lockhart)1609962191.0
Either that or the cabinet should invoke the 25th amendment immediately— Anne Applebaum (@Anne Applebaum)1609963125.0
25th Amendment now. Trump must be removed from the White House now.— Fred Wellman (@Fred Wellman)1609961513.0
25th Amendment NOW. Today.— Marianne Williamson (@Marianne Williamson)1609963464.0
This is terrorism. These are white nationalists. This is a coup being allowed to happen because of their white pr… https://t.co/ZUIG38KCsH— Jonathon Dornbush (@Jonathon Dornbush)1609964232.0
It is long past time to invoke the 25th Amendment and end a presidency that poses a clear and present danger to America.— Mike Barnicle (@Mike Barnicle)1609965400.0
Is Trump's Cabinet pondering the 25th Amendment right now amid all of this? What other incentives do they need to a… https://t.co/VtnoUC5VyT— Tim O'Brien (@Tim O'Brien)1609965510.0
I support impeaching and removing the president, as well as invoking the 25th Amendment.— Doug Heye (@Doug Heye)1609965320.0
Donald Trump must be removed from office immediately, forget January 20th ... it’s time to invoke the 25th amendment.— Tay Anderson (@Tay Anderson)1609962862.0
Remove Trump now and permanently bar him from federal office. Impeach. 25th amendment.— Aimee Allison (@Aimee Allison)1609964196.0