‘This is a coup’: Calls grow for Trump to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment
Gage Skidmore.

Calls grew on Wednesday to immediately remove Donald Trump from office after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election -- which was won by President-elect Joe Biden.

The entire U.S. Capitol complex was evacuated after Capitol Police lost control of the building. The Secret Service had to evacuate VP Mike Pence and guns were drawn on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Shocking videos showed injured officers being evacuated and a blood-covered woman was taken away on a stretcher.

Here's what some people were saying about the violence by Trump supporters and what it means for the rest of his term in office: