‘This is a coup’: Calls grow for Trump to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment

Calls grew on Wednesday to immediately remove Donald Trump from office after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election -- which was won by President-elect Joe Biden. The entire U.S. Capitol complex was evacuated after Capitol Police lost control of the building. The Secret Service had to evacuate VP Mike Pence and guns were drawn on the floor of the House of Representatives.

<p>Shocking <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/guns-drawn-inside-house-chamber-theres-an-armed-standoff-report/" target="_blank">videos showed injured officers being evacuated</a> and a <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/watch-paramedics-bring-bloody-woman-out-of-capitol-on-a-stretcher/" target="_blank">blood-covered woman was taken away on a stretcher</a>.</p><p>Here's what some people were saying about the violence by Trump supporters and what it means for the rest of his term in office:</p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8d2f7e49055e32dc74696e47843a4573" id="07496"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346914913009229828"><div style="margin:1em 0">We are now witnessing a primal threat to our democracy. Constitutional remedies may include 25th Amendment and imp… https://t.co/3gn8gW2wXQ</div> — Michael Beschloss (@Michael Beschloss)<a href="https://twitter.com/BeschlossDC/statuses/1346914913009229828">1609964514.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="36574e50b020a3bbdc9340f24b72fa00" id="a1799"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346915918732025856"><div style="margin:1em 0">This is an act of state terrorism planned and executed by Trump and persons known and unknown. The forces of viole… https://t.co/YqJVv3cMpT</div> — John P. Flannery (@John P. Flannery)<a href="https://twitter.com/JonFlan/statuses/1346915918732025856">1609964754.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9b16f1d0e97a0382a9972926b69730c6" id="c3de3"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346915261643943937"><div style="margin:1em 0">No -- Congress needs to call Trump off. NOW. 25th amendment NOW. Then he can't pardon himself or his accomplices.… https://t.co/aL5VKSITYm</div> — Cheri Jacobus (@Cheri Jacobus)<a href="https://twitter.com/CheriJacobus/statuses/1346915261643943937">1609964597.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7fb5fb28a324cdf99e7eb71221aff68d" id="ea8f1"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346906853234647042"><div style="margin:1em 0">Vice President Pence @VP needs to invoke the 25th Amendment immediately to remove from office @realDonaldTrump, the… https://t.co/4mQ7eYvUE5</div> — Richard W. Painter (@Richard W. Painter)<a href="https://twitter.com/RWPUSA/statuses/1346906853234647042">1609962592.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="62d10af12b191120c74595b410ad3339" id="69a96"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346916226266750984"><div style="margin:1em 0">This would be a good opportunity to impeach Hawley, Cruz, et al for incitement of seditious violence -- as soon as… https://t.co/cFczWJoQ2V</div> — Bob Garfield (@Bob Garfield)<a href="https://twitter.com/Bobosphere/statuses/1346916226266750984">1609964827.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="490c904c76c6a36676424e9a2f25b09f" id="bef72"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346914618313039872"><div style="margin:1em 0">Hey @VP, this is what the 25th Amendment is for. @Mike_Pence should #ArrestTrump</div> — JerryRigEverything (@JerryRigEverything)<a href="https://twitter.com/ZacksJerryRig/statuses/1346914618313039872">1609964444.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0a3772ec012c82460a899815b008b3a3" id="6e736"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346916054698627074"><div style="margin:1em 0">25th Amendment now.</div> — Jonah Goldberg (@Jonah Goldberg)<a href="https://twitter.com/JonahDispatch/statuses/1346916054698627074">1609964786.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0f153c023f3c650643ce343ded23b1bb" id="04081"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346915065279049728"><div style="margin:1em 0">If Trump is blocking the DoD from deploying the National Guard, then there’s never been a more clear need for the 25th Amendment.</div> — Will Smith (@Will Smith)<a href="https://twitter.com/willsmith/statuses/1346915065279049728">1609964550.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f1f88f824e1b1f7a83870d1f0252b2e8" id="7246c"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346914583496323074"><div style="margin:1em 0">Trump should be considered an enemy combatant at this point Arrest him & go through the 25th Amendment process… https://t.co/RIW3ESYMlD</div> — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@☇RiotWomenn☇)<a href="https://twitter.com/riotwomennn/statuses/1346914583496323074">1609964435.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e797c1b58ba8d1e5494d1ac696591e0d" id="2b3d7"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346914665608204292"><div style="margin:1em 0">This is real people. A coup attempt in the United States of America. The 25th Amendment of the Constitution MUST be… https://t.co/dNBEwnMRpc</div> — Rep. Ramon Alexander (@Rep. Ramon Alexander)<a href="https://twitter.com/RamonAlexander/statuses/1346914665608204292">1609964455.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d2f8dbd2977d91cfba1a893fc392f7c3" id="9bc18"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346916664093376514"><div style="margin:1em 0">You are witnessing white terrorism and treason by The President of The United States. @realDonaldTrump should be… https://t.co/F3ke708kRC</div> — Isaac Hayes III (@Isaac Hayes III)<a href="https://twitter.com/IsaacHayes3/statuses/1346916664093376514">1609964931.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="619d5a260a4197f51a0aa5443f73bd72" id="3592a"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346919486306226176"><div style="margin:1em 0">What is the 25th Amendment FOR if not this? https://t.co/Nyl8gjcsiS</div> — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan Rinaldi)<a href="https://twitter.com/Roshan_Rinaldi/statuses/1346919486306226176">1609965604.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3fc7c4926b4d69dcd923f93d5cedd60f" id="2ec2f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346916212647878662"><div style="margin:1em 0">If the Cabinet is not meeting RIGHT NOW in order to invoke the 25th Amendment, it’s a dereliction of duty.… https://t.co/5CQghCZkeo</div> — USED TO BE G.O.P. (@USED TO BE G.O.P.)<a href="https://twitter.com/Used_To_Be_GOP/statuses/1346916212647878662">1609964824.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cd86ccf1b2d00018de60f24ba87df91a" id="41dea"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346915916844466177"><div style="margin:1em 0">It is time for the 25th Amendment. Actually, it’s long past time for the 25th Amendment.</div> — Scott Nevins (@Scott Nevins)<a href="https://twitter.com/ScottNevins/statuses/1346915916844466177">1609964753.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="549bbfcdd18bcd3dbb12eac556d0e1bb" id="cea6c"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346905169448099842"><div style="margin:1em 0">The cabinet should convene and remove the President under the 25th amendment. We have a President who is now engine… https://t.co/FfUx4r0Lz2</div> — Joe Lockhart (@Joe Lockhart)<a href="https://twitter.com/joelockhart/statuses/1346905169448099842">1609962191.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2ad56e3234d474c1f27b60d852c81f39" id="e5c29"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346909086990938117"><div style="margin:1em 0">Either that or the cabinet should invoke the 25th amendment immediately</div> — Anne Applebaum (@Anne Applebaum)<a href="https://twitter.com/anneapplebaum/statuses/1346909086990938117">1609963125.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b388fe14ed8504ce0993ade38b8d31c3" id="be14d"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346902325219233794"><div style="margin:1em 0">25th Amendment now. Trump must be removed from the White House now.</div> — Fred Wellman (@Fred Wellman)<a href="https://twitter.com/FPWellman/statuses/1346902325219233794">1609961513.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="30e1a8fe586fa59c8febbfb06984984b" id="bf88b"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346910509296074753"><div style="margin:1em 0">25th Amendment NOW. Today.</div> — Marianne Williamson (@Marianne Williamson)<a href="https://twitter.com/marwilliamson/statuses/1346910509296074753">1609963464.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8d25fdf09b1198df124063731a66e7a9" id="8adda"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346913729477111813"><div style="margin:1em 0">This is terrorism. These are white nationalists. This is a coup being allowed to happen because of their white pr… https://t.co/ZUIG38KCsH</div> — Jonathon Dornbush (@Jonathon Dornbush)<a href="https://twitter.com/jmdornbush/statuses/1346913729477111813">1609964232.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ab8457f05168c40e460285c46d2a9ef1" id="4017e"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346918627740700676"><div style="margin:1em 0">It is long past time to invoke the 25th Amendment and end a presidency that poses a clear and present danger to America.</div> — Mike Barnicle (@Mike Barnicle)<a href="https://twitter.com/mikebarnicle/statuses/1346918627740700676">1609965400.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1e4f96a3e1bc1d6163e1914ee117f5e5" id="9742f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346919090514845700"><div style="margin:1em 0">Is Trump's Cabinet pondering the 25th Amendment right now amid all of this? What other incentives do they need to a… https://t.co/VtnoUC5VyT</div> — Tim O'Brien (@Tim O'Brien)<a href="https://twitter.com/TimOBrien/statuses/1346919090514845700">1609965510.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6690c42af6a022d4d2cb8d49fa28b2fe" id="1fb5b"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346918293916016645"><div style="margin:1em 0">I support impeaching and removing the president, as well as invoking the 25th Amendment.</div> — Doug Heye (@Doug Heye)<a href="https://twitter.com/DougHeye/statuses/1346918293916016645">1609965320.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0e5b6bfe5c7e5c6bc02fcc6522a44ea6" id="1d2f5"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346907983708442624"><div style="margin:1em 0">Donald Trump must be removed from office immediately, forget January 20th ... it’s time to invoke the 25th amendment.</div> — Tay Anderson (@Tay Anderson)<a href="https://twitter.com/TayAndersonCO/statuses/1346907983708442624">1609962862.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9402794314adf832534ec8dc4923b26d" id="16ef8"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346913580319326208"><div style="margin:1em 0">Remove Trump now and permanently bar him from federal office. Impeach. 25th amendment.</div> — Aimee Allison (@Aimee Allison)<a href="https://twitter.com/aimeeallison/statuses/1346913580319326208">1609964196.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p>