Text messages reveal Republican Scott Perry wanted NSA to investigate Trump’s election fraud fantasies: CNN

Yet more text messages are being reported that document Republican efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election as former President Donald Trump sought to hold onto power despite losing to Democrat Joe Biden.

"Newly obtained text messages and recent court filings fill in significant gaps about the key role a little-known Pennsylvania Republican congressman played at almost every turn in scheming to reverse or delay certification of the 2020 election. The texts, which were among those selectively provided by Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to the House select committee, show Rep. Scott Perry pushing to have the nation's top intelligence official investigate baseless conspiracy theories and working to replace the US acting attorney general with an acolyte willing to do Trump's bidding," CNN reported Tuesday.

Previous reporting on Meadows' text messages has shed new light on the actions of Donald Trump, Jr., Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), former Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and Ginny Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

"From an Intel friend: DNI needs to task NSA to immediately seize and begin looking for international comms related to Dominion," Perry texted to Meadows on Nov. 12.

In the hours following the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Perry led the effort to reject Pennsylvania's electoral votes, for which he was blasted the next day in the York Dispatch.

"If Perry truly believes that the election that returned him to the Capitol for a fifth term was illegal and the results should be overturned, he does have a personal recourse. He can and should resign. Immediately," the editorial board wrote. "How can anyone who says that the votes that put him into his office, the votes that allowed him voice on the House floor during one of the most important functions Congress has, overseeing the orderly transfer of power to a new presidential administration, were accepted under unconstitutional means and produced an illegitimate outcome, and then keep that office?"

The editorial board wrote that Perry "cannot be trusted to represent the people of the 10th District, the people whose votes he was so willing to cast aside in the service of a demagogue of a president who just hours earlier had incited a mob to force their way into the U.S. Capitol building."

