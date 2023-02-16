GOP congressman’s scandal-plagued widow locked in legal battles with husband’s family

The former chairwoman of Minnesota's Republican Party is locked in an ongoing legal battle with the family of her late congresswoman husband.
Jennifer Carnahan filed a counterclaim against family members of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-MN) alleging defamation while she ran to fill her late husband's U.S. House seat, and another filing disputes the amount of money they contributed to his kidney cancer treatment after a judge ordered her to repay more than $20,000, reported the Pioneer Press.
“Hagedorn asked his family for financial support to cover the medical treatment,” the filing claims. “No promise of repayment whatsoever was made by Carnahan and Carnahan never even spoke to the Defendants about the financial gifts being given to Hagedorn.”
“Less than a week before the primary election, they even publicized the fact that they had donated to one of her Republican primary opponents, whom Hagedorn explicitly said he did not want to carry his legacy forward,” the filing states.
Carnahan, who had resigned as state GOP chair over her ties to party donor and accused sex trafficker Anton Lazzaro and over complaints about presiding over a toxic work culture, finished third in last year's Republican primary.
The counterclaim alleges that Robert and Kathleen Kreklau, Hagedorn’s stepfather and mother, and Tricia Lucas, Hagedorn’s sister, intentionally took action a week before the special primary as part of "malicious attempt to ruin" her bid for Congress, which many House Republicans also opposed.
Anxious and angry residents of East Palestine, Ohio gathered for a town hall Wednesday night hoping to get answers about the potential health impacts of a massive train derailment and chemical spill that put their small village in the national spotlight.
But those who wanted to hear directly from the company at the center of the toxic disaster—Norfolk Southern—pulled out of the event hours before it began, expressing concerns about "the growing physical threat to our employees and members of the community... stemming from the increasing likelihood of the participation of outside parties."
News that company officials would be a no-show infuriated East Palestine residents who are worried about the health and safety of their families in the wake of the train crash—and the subsequent release of hazardous chemicals such as the carcinogen vinyl chloride into the atmosphere and waterways.
"We are all excited for this town hall meeting, and it is just a slap in the face because the people who put us out are too afraid to show up to the meeting," said Nate Velez, a resident whose family is currently staying in rentals outside of East Palestine, unsure whether it's safe to return to their home half a mile away from the site of the fiery derailment.
“Most people did not want to go home, but they had to," Velez said of those who evacuated following the crash. "So, all the people who had to go home were complaining of smells, pains in their throat, headaches, sickness. I have gone back a few times, and the smell does make you sick. It hurts your head."
In addition to foul odors in the air, residents have reported strange-smelling and discolored water as well as sick or dead animals—accounts that have intensified the Ohio community's sense of alarm and demands for transparency from local authorities and Norfolk Southern, which has fought off safety regulations that could have helped prevent the crash on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.
The office of Mike DeWine, Ohio's Republican governor, said in a news release Wednesday that the state Environmental Protection Agency has not detected any "contaminants in raw water from the five wells that feed into East Palestine's municipal water system."
"With these tests results, Ohio EPA is confident that the municipal water is safe to drink," the governor's office insisted, a claim Norfolk Southern has echoed.
"The National Transportation Security Board has also been on site for over a week to lead the investigation into the cause of the derailment," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters earlier this week. "And the EPA will continue to conduct 24/7 air quality monitoring throughout the East Palestine community in the days to come."
But residents weren't satisfied with assurances from their representatives and Norfolk Southern.
"Why are people getting sick if there's nothing in the air or the water?" one town hall attendee shouted Wednesday.
"Is it OK to still be here?" another asked. "Are my kids safe? Are the people safe? Is the future of this community safe? We all know the severity of that question. What's at stake?"
Others have openly questioned Norfolk Southern's commitment to the emergency response and recovery effort. Speaking to reporters at Wednesday's town hall, one resident dismissed Norfolk Southern's $1,000 payments to those impacted by the crash—so-called "inconvenience checks"—as "insulting."
Trent Conaway, East Palestine's mayor, directly addressed community members during Wednesday's town hall and pledged to do all he can to ensure that Norfolk Southern lives up to its promise of a safe and thorough clean-up—while acknowledging that's a difficult task for a small-town official.
"I'm a mayor of a town of 4,700 people," Conaway said. "You think I can fight against the railroad or fight against the EPA or fight against anything like that?"
Echoing his constituents' anger over Norfolk Southern's no-show Wednesday night, Conaway said, "They screwed up our town. They're going to fix it."
Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro sent a letter to Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw raising "serious concerns" about the corporation's handling of the February 3 train derailment.
Specifically, Shapiro noted that soon after the crash, "Norfolk Southern personnel separated themselves from the rest of the incident management structure... to conduct separate operational and tactical planning, forcing state and local response agencies to react to tactics that were developed unilaterally and without the combined input of key state agencies."
Shapiro added that the company's "unwillingness to explore or articulate alternate courses of action to their proposed vent and burn [of toxic chemicals] limited state and local leaders' ability to respond effectively."
"Norfolk Southern failed to explore all potential courses of action, including some that may have kept the rail line closed longer but could have resulted in a safer overall approach for first responders, residents, and the environment," Shapiro wrote. "Norfolk Southern's well-known opposition to modernized regulations require further scrutiny and investigation to limit the devastating effects of future accidents."
"While regulation of the railroad industry is largely the purview of our federal partners," Shapiro continued, nodding toward U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, "we plan to take direct action here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."
Embattled Rep. George Santos' (R-NY) office was surrounded by a police barricade as protesters visited his district office in Douglaston, Queens, and asked to deliver a petition calling on him to resign, The Independent reports.
A member of Santos' staff turned the protesters away, saying he didn't want to speak to a "mob."
“It’s incredibly cowardly to hide behind his staff. It’s part of his job to meet with us,” protester Emily Raphael said.
“He’s trying to paint us as some wild-eyed protesters. You could not find a less threatening group of people if you tried,” she told The Independent, adding that it was “mostly PTA moms in attendance.”
According to The Independent, the protesters were from the group Concerned Residents of NY03, which is the New York district Santos represents.
“We question the motives of the national GOP in allowing Santos to run, in seating him, and in not moving rapidly to oust him. The timeline shows that Speaker McCarthy and Rep. Stefanik knew a year before the election that Santos was a fraud, and had at least five months to replace him with a credible candidate,” Concerned Residents of NY03 said in a statement.
Santos is facing a massive array of scandals that include allegedly sexually harassing an aide, stealing money from a disabled veteran that was intended to care for his dying service dog, and lying about nearly every single aspect of his work, academic, and family history.
Police officers were among the Washington, D.C. residents who were violently attacked when a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in the hope of preventing the certification of now-President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. According to federal prosecutors for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the far-right groups that were involved in the Capitol insurrection included, among others, the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and QAnon.
Yet activists who monitor far-right extremist groups have been warning about their efforts to ally themselves with members of law enforcement. According to the Associated Press, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was, in late 2020, fed information by an "intelligence officer" for the Metropolitan Police. The Miami-born Tarrio is facing federal seditious conspiracy charges along with four other members of the Proud Boys.
AP journalist Michael Kunzelman, in an article published on February 15, reports that Metropolitan Police Lt. Shane Lamond — according to the prosecution at Tarrio’s trial — gave Tarrio "internal information about law enforcement operations in the weeks before other members of his far-right extremist group stormed the U.S. Capitol."
Federal prosecutor Conor Mulroe, Kunzelman reports, "privately exchanged" messages with Tarrio "in the run-up to a mob’s attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021."
"Lamond, an intelligence officer for the city’s police department, was responsible for monitoring groups like the Proud Boys when they came to Washington for protests," the AP reporter explains. "Less than three weeks before the January 6 riot, Lamond warned Tarrio that the FBI and U.S. Secret Service were 'all spun up' over talk on an Infowars internet show that the Proud Boys planned to dress up as supporters of President Joe Biden on the Democrat’s inauguration day."
When Mulroe asked FBI special agent Peter Dubrowski — one of the witnesses at the trial — how common it is for police officers to share internal information in that way, Dubrowski replied, "I’ve never heard of it."
Tarrio, who lives in Florida, wasn’t among the Proud Boys members who was in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. Tarrio, in fact, had been arrested on January 4, 2021 in connection with something unrelated to the Capitol insurrection: the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner taken from an African-American church during a December 2020 protest. Federal prosecutors, however, allege that Tarrio helped coordinate a seditious conspiracy.
Kunzelman reports, "In a message to Tarrio on December 25, 2020, Lamond said Metropolitan Police Department investigators had asked him to identify Tarrio from a photograph. He warned Tarrio that police may be seeking a warrant for his arrest. Later, on the day of his arrest, Tarrio posted a message to other Proud Boys leaders that said, ‘The warrant was just signed’…. Tarrio and his four lieutenants are charged with seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors said was a plot to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power and keep former President Donald Trump in the White House after the 2020 presidential election."