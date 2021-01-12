WATCH: Son of Brooklyn judge arrested for participating in Capitol invasion

On Tuesday, the FBI and New York State Police arrested Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a Brooklyn Supreme Court judge, for his involvement in the invasion of the U.S. Capitol last week.

"The man's father is Shlomo Mostofsky, a prominent modern Orthodox figure in Brooklyn and former president of the National Council of Young Israel. He was elected to the Kings County Supreme Court last January with the backing of the Brooklyn Democratic Party," the Gothamist reported.

"His brother, Nachman Mostofsky, is the vice president of the South Brooklyn Conservative Club, and an elected district leader in the borough, who claims to have connections with high-ranking members of the Trump administration. Nachman also attended the rally on Thursday, but said he left before the group entered the capitol."

A video posted by The Forward investigative reporter Molly Boigon shows federal officers gathering outside Mostofsky's home.

The participants in the Capitol riot, which left five people dead and extensive damage inside the building, have quickly faced legal consequences, with many of them realizing they couldn't fly home from D.C. after being placed on the no-fly list. Police officers and local politicians from around the country were involved, including a West Virginia delegate who resigned after being exposed.