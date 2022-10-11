Walker accuser claims she had to pressure him to pay for abortion he wanted: report
More than one week after it was first reported a woman alleged Herschel Walker paid for her to have an abortion, there is yet another bombshell report on the allegations.

After The Daily Beast reported Walker paid for the abortion, the report was matched by The New York Times, which reported the retired football player also wanted her to have a second abortion. And now The Washington Post is reporting the woman had to repeatedly press Walker to pay for the abortion.

“When I talked to him, I said, 'You need to send — I can’t afford to pay for this," the woman told the newspaper.

"We did this too. Both of us did this. We both know how babies are made," she explained.

The woman ended up receiving a $700 check from Walker after the procedure was completed.

"As previously reported, the same woman also says Walker pressured her to have an abortion again when she became pregnant a second time; she chose to give birth to her son, who is now 10," The Post reported. "The woman sued Walker in New York in 2013 for child support after he allegedly refused to provide it, according to a person familiar with the case, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive details. Walker, who now says he is a multimillionaire, said in that case that he made only about $140,000 per year, the person said."

The new report came the same day Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) Rick Scott (R-FL) campaigned for Walker despite the allegations.

