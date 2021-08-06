‘McMafia’ law urged to investigate Trump’s golf course money laundering
President Donald Trump golfing (Twitter)

On Friday, the Huffington Post reported that the Scottish government is under pressure to use a new anti-money laundering law to investigate former President Donald Trump's golf properties in the country.

"Lawyers for a global activist organization are keeping up their pressure for a 'McMafia' law order in Scotland to force former President Donald Trump to reveal the sources for his all-cash purchases and development of his two Scottish golf resorts," reported Mary Papenfuss. "The lawyers are citing an ongoing investigation and recent charges against the Trump Organization by New York prosecutors as part of a new push to probe Trump's clubs in Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire."

This comes as the Scottish Green Party in Parliament has moved for an investigation along similar lines.

The U.S. nonprofit Avaaz "initially filed a petition in May to pursue an 'Unexplained Wealth Order' against Trump's businesses under the so-called 'McMafia law,' passed in 2018 to investigate financial crimes such as money-laundering often carried out by the mob," said the report. "Springham is seeking an extension to a three-month time limit to bring a full case before the court, arguing for the order after the Scottish Parliament voted in February against a Green Party motion to force Trump to reveal the sources of his cash."

As Trump faces this potential investigation in Scotland, the Trump Organization also faces criminal charges from New York prosecutors. Longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has been indicted on tax fraud charges.

