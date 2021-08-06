‘McMafia’ law urged to investigate Trump’s golf course money laundering

Looking back, Griffin expressed disgust with Lindell's claims when speaking with his CNN colleagues.

"Sorry, Drew. I have to get over my temporary shock at seeing all that," co-host Berman began after sharing clips from the interview. "Where on Earth is Lindell getting this, I guess put it in air quotes here, 'information?'"

'Of course, he won't tell us," Griffin replied. "It's all wrapped in his, you know, secret squirrel-type sci-fi version of what took place. but we have every reason to believe that this is nothing more than old recycled conspiracy theories from people who, quite frankly, have ripped off people like Mike Lindell in the past."

"It does appear that Mike Lindell, although he's not saying where these sources come from, is getting his information from the same old type of people who have been pushing this before the election of 2020," he added. "

"Right now it's like he's getting high on his own supply, you know?" co-host Keilar interjected, before quipping, "It's so crazy. But he says that he's going to give $5 million to anyone who can prove him wrong. So, you know, are you going to share that with us, Drew?"

"Of course, he's not going to give that away," Griffin replied. "He's wording things in such a way that, you know, if you can't prove that this is data from the election -- I don't know what he actually has, if it's just people buying stuff on Amazon that he's collected. I don't know. but I think the $5 million pitch is just a gimmick to ring in the ears of the people who follow Mike Lindell and think, well, if he's willing to put up $5 million, it must be true."

"The fact of the matter is none of this is true, Brianna. It is such utter garbage," he continued. "What I cannot penetrate is whether or not Mike Lindell is getting scammed or might be part of it. I don't really know because I can't penetrate inside his brain to understand what he's talking about. When you have a conversation with this man, it's really difficult to understand what he understands and I know he doesn't understand how votes are counted in the United States."

