'Disgusting' JD Vance buried by former lawmaker over his domestic violence comments

Reacting to comments he made about domestic violence victims, former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) rained hell on author J.D. Vance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday morning.

At issue are comments, unearthed by Vice News, made by the Donald Trump-backed GOP candidate for an open seat representing Ohio in the U.S. Senate.

In the clip, the author of "Hillbilly Elegy" blamed the "the sexual revolution of the 1960s" for leading to easy divorces in violent relationships while suggesting it was better for married couples to stay together for the children.

Those comments set off former lawmaker McCaskill.

"I know we don't want to give J.D. Vance a bunch of airtime on this, but I've got to tell you, we've got to correct what he said," the MSNBC contributor explained. "Domestic violence has not skyrocketed. Secondly, the idea of women having more power in this country has somehow made children worse, that the economic changes that have allowed women to escape violent marriages and protect their children."

"I am someone who has watched children die because of domestic violence," she continued. "The women did not have the ability to escape violence. This notion that he thinks he belongs in the United State Senate today, when he says that somehow women who are in a violent relationship for the sake of their children should stick it out is disgusting."

"Ohio needs to wake up, this is some scary stuff and this makes Trump look normal," she added.

