Candidate linked to Giuliani henchmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman recruited to run for Senate: report
Igor Fruman, Adam Laxalt and Lev Parnas from Wall Street Journal video of Lev Parnas' Instagram page (Twitter)

The Republican in charge of Senate elections for the GOP is expecting former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt to run for the U.S. Senate against Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

Laxalt, the son of a U.S. Senator and grandson of another, served one term as attorney general. He was the 2018 GOP nominee for governor, but lost to Democrat Steve Sisolak.

Laxalt was reported listed as "Candidate-1" in the indictments of Rudy Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

As attorney general, Laxalt was caught having lied to the state bar association about his criminal past.

But Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the chair of the National Republican Senate Committee, was hyping Laxalt as a candidate in an interview with the Associated Press.

"I think Adam will run," Scott said. "He has not told me that he for sure will run. But I'll actually be surprised if he doesn't."

Laxalt pushed Trump's "Big Lie" about voter fraud that resulted in the January 6th insurrection.

"He spearheaded failed legal challenges to results, to stop the counting of mail ballots and lodge claims of voter fraud. Judges in every case dismissed the challenges, and the state's Democratic attorney general blasted the efforts as an attempt to undermine confidence in the election," the AP noted. "Laxalt is a son of former U.S. Sen. Pete Domenici of New Mexico and a grandson of former Nevada Gov. and U.S. Sen. Paul Laxalt."