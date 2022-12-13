Ghislaine Maxwell trial deposition detailed 'a disturbing claim of sexual misconduct' against Alan Dershowitz

According to a report from the Daily Beast's Kate Briquelet, Justin Rohrlich and Katie Baker, a 2017 deposition given by Sarah Ransome as part of a lawsuit filed against Ghislaine Maxwell and her connection to Jeffrey Epstein contained a line of questioning about attorney Alan Dershowitz.

The report states the recently released deposition contains a discussion of a supposed three-way sexual encounter ("a disturbing claim of sexual misconduct") that counted the former Harvard law professor as one of the participants, with questions about the condition of the legal scholar's penis taking center stage.

According to the Beast, "Ransome was recruited into Epstein’s trafficking scheme in 2006, after moving to New York with dreams of attending FIT, or the Fashion Institute of Technology. Instead, she says, she was forced to service Epstein sexually and perform sex acts with other young women in his orbit. And she claims she was forced to perform oral sex on Dershowitz and an unidentified woman, whose name is redacted in the documents. "

During questioning, Ransome was asked if she noted anything untoward about Dershowitz's genitals.

According to the Beast, "Ransome was asked whether she saw any evidence of a surgical procedure, including 'bandages,' Dershowitz’s body. Ransome answered that she couldn’t remember. 'Did you see him bleed through his penis?' Maxwell’s lawyer asked, to which Ransome replied, 'Not that I recall.'"

Asked for comment, Dershowitz strenuously denied having sex with Ransome, telling the Beast, "She has no idea what my genitals look like. She made it all up.”

The report adds, "While Ransome testified that she couldn’t recall the specific date when she first met Dershowitz, it was within a few months after she’d moved to New York—and after she’d been flown to Epstein’s private isle in the U.S. Virgin Islands to perform 'massages' on Epstein."

During her testimony the Beast reported the woman stated, "He was going to be assigned to be my lawyer,” before adding, as an aside, "(Elsewhere, in newly unsealed emails to a U.S. journalist, Ransome claimed, 'I personally met Alan numerous times as Jeffrey had sent him to my legal aid, to deal with a case I was going to open against [name redacted] whom I met through the website SugarDaddie.com (he went under the name [redacted] on the site). [Redacted] also tried to rape me with his friend when we were at anchor on his boat in Miami.')"

