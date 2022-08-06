Legal expert explains how Alex Jones' texts could 'connect the dots' on Trump for the Jan. 6 committee

Appearing on CNN early Saturday morning, former U.S. Attorney Michael Moore stated that the history of texts accidentally released by attorneys representing Alex Jones may fill in the gaps for the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Speaking with "New Day" host Phil Mattingly, the legal analyst was asked about reports that the texts may be headed to House investigators, with the CNN host stating, "We saw a dramatic moment in the courtroom, in the Alex Jones proceedings over the course of the last several days. He was informed that his defense team accidentally sent two years of his text records to him."

"There are connections and overlap with what the January 6 committee is working on when it comes to that. There are discussions of the committee perhaps getting ahold of those," he continued before asking, "What is the process? Do you see that as a potential thing that can occur?"

"The text messages and the phone records, at least in some part are now in a court record, they've been filed in court. That makes them a little bit easier to get," Moore replied. "The concern I have is the issue of the phone was delivered in all accounts, it may have been delivered in error but they did nothing to correct that or fix that or file a protective order on the evidence. So that information may be subject to a challenge."

READ: Eric Holder predicts how Donald Trump will be indicted

"The problem for Jones is that information is now known and it's out there," he continued. "It's clear there was deceptive testimony during the course of discovery and I think that makes them a little easier to get."

"I wouldn't be surprised to see these subpoenas come down for the information on the phones and ultimately at the end of the day they will get it," he elaborated. "It will be used to see if this connects any of the dots that the committee has been trying to do for the last many months. Is there a direction from Trump, is there some direction from other people in Jones' circle that we find in the text messages there."

Watch below or at this link.