WATCH: Alex Jones suggests Trump is being 'blackmailed' to support COVID vaccines

Donald Trump is "destroying himself" and "committing political suicide" by endorsing COVID-19 vaccines and not doing enough to help jailed Capitol insurrectionists, according to MAGA conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.



During his InfoWars show on Thursday, Jones interviewed Alison Steinberg, a former Trump supporter who recently posted a viral video slamming the former president over his vaccine stance.

Steinberg told Jones Trump is "backing Big Pharma" and "wanting all this credit for something that we know is evil and is a bioweapon."

"I think more people need to wake up to the fact that he is not actually on our side anymore," she said.



"I have to agree," Jones responded. "I mean, do you think he's being blackmailed, or is he being pigheaded? What do you think is happening?"

"I would imagine there's a lot of stuff going on behind that scenes that we don't know about," Steinberg responded.

Later in the interview, Jones — who's been subpoenaed by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection — said Trump "is also letting people rot in jail and not making a big enough deal about the Q shaman," referring to convicted Capitol rioter Jake Angeli.

"I want to be a million percent clear: I'm not trying to curry favor with the Jan. 6 committee," Jones said. "I told them to go to hell. Or with the Democrats, I hope they burn in hell. It's watching Trump join them and Biden defend them. It's just too much. Everybody I know that used to support Trump is really mad at him. He's really, basically, committing political suicide in front of us all, in my view."

