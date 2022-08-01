Sandy Hook parents 'carry a great deal of anxiety about being killed' thanks to Alex Jones: psychiatrist

Insider reports that psychiatrist Dr. Roy Lubit testified in court as part of the families' defamation case against Jones, who accuses the parents of being "crisis actors" who were paid to perpetuate a "hoax" of a 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.
For example, Lubit said that parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose child was one of the 20 children slaughtered at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, both "carry a great deal of anxiety about being killed" and they sleep with a gun, a knife, and pepper spray under their beds to ward off conspiracy-believing intruders.
"They are very, very frightened of someone — some follower of Jones trying to kill them," said Lubit, who added that the couple can't even "turn on their air conditioner during extremely hot weather because they can't risk not hearing something."
United States Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) revealed to the right-wing media outlet Real America's Voice over the weekend that she would be "honored" if former President Donald Trump asked her to be his running mate if he wins the Republican Party's presidential nomination in 2024.
Trump is expected to announce his fourth White House bid in the near future but has made no indication of who he would add to the ticket.
Greene shared her aspirations at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida.
"So what do you do with the fact that as people look forward to 2024, I think there's consensus mostly among our audience anyway and with most of the people that I've spoken with here that Donald Trump needs to be the nominee and anybody else is sort of a distraction at this point. At least that's what I'm hearing from people. But then I hear the words MTG mentioned a lot as somebody who'd be a great running mate for Donald Trump. I just wonder what, what you do with that?" the Real America's Voice correspondent asked Greene.
"Well you know what I think if he asked me I would definitely give that some strong consideration," an elated Greene replied before gushing over Trump. "I love [former] President Trump. I never, I never hide that fact. I think he's wonderful. I have a great relationship with him. I talk to him frequently. I'm so thankful for him and his family, as we all are, and I defend him all the time. I swear I would fight for that man because he fought for us and that's the kinda president we need back. And if he were to ask me, of course, I would be honored."
During an appearance on MSNBC"s "Morning Joe," TV host and commentator Jon Stewart rained hell on Republicans in the Senate for killing a bill that would supply much-needed help to military veterans facing crippling illnesses due to exposure to burn pits overseas.
Stewart, who has become the country's most prominent advocate for the bill, lashed out at Republicans for killing a bill that they had previously supported and accused them of cynically playing to the extreme right that doesn't want to see President Joe Biden sign the bill.
A burn pit is an area of a U.S. military base where waste is incinerated. Some service members deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan suffered debilitating health effects from smoke and other toxins. The legislation Republicans blocked sought to ensure survivors received benefits and healthcare related to their injuries.
During his MSNBC appearance, Stewart focused on the majority of his fury over the betrayal at Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) for celebrating after the bill was shot down -- and then accused them of lying about their motivations.
"I want you to fact-check that while I am sitting here," Stewart told host Willie Geist. "Did Ted Cruz and all those other Republicans who voted yes on this bill and then switched their vote to no, was that the provision of how the bill was paid for when they voted yes?"
"[Republican Sen. Pat] Toomey, on the other hand, he's been against this all along, at least he's been a consistent dick, but that's not -- this is nothing new," he added. "This is how it was paid for: the fix in the House was a tiny constitutional provision. This is the same bill that they passed, and by the way, all that nonsense that Toomey says about $400 billion of a slush fund that opens the door to that possibility. You know who can close that door? The senate and the house because they have the power of appropriation."
"They always have money for the war with no guardrails and no oversight, but all of a sudden they get religion on a healthcare bill for veterans," he continued. "And I'll say this, the most despicable part of this whole thing is watching on the Senate floor Ted Cruz fist-bumping and then patting each other on the back when they blocked this bill. Josh Hawley and Pat Toomey celebrating their victory over veterans with cancer."
'Way to go, guys! You finally handed it to 'big veteran with cancer.' Well done!" he sarcastically added.
"The open-air combustion of trash and other waste in burn pits is a common practice of military operations," ABC News notes. "Common materials incinerated in burn pits included human waste, paint, metal cans, food waste, unexploded ordnance, lubricant products, plastics, rubber, wood and even jet fuel... Active-duty service members who have been exposed to these toxic chemicals are often plagued with life-threatening diseases and illness."
President Biden, whose son Beau died of brain cancer and served overseas, suggested that his son may have been harmed by burn pits in 2015.
"We don't know for sure if a burn pit was the cause of his brain cancer, or the diseases of so many of our troops," Biden said. "But I'm committed to finding out everything we can."
A judge awarded about $163,000 in legal fees to attorneys for a liberal watchdog group as part of a lawsuit against a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired by Republican Assembly speaker Robin Vos to investigate the 2020 election.
Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington's order was the second issued in the past week against Vos and former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman, bringing the total cost of the investigation to $1 million to be paid by taxpayers, reported Madison.com.
Another judge awarded just over $98,000 to American Oversight watchdog group last week in a separate open-records case, and Remington awarded the additional legal fees after finding that Gableman violated the state's public records law by failing to adequately respond to requests for documents related to the review.
Vos hired Gableman, who was paid $676,000, to "audit" the election under pressure from Donald Trump, who won the state in 2016 but lost in 2020, and the former Supreme Court justice testified that he routinely deleted records that he thought were not part of the investigation.