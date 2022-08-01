Sandy Hook parents 'carry a great deal of anxiety about being killed' thanks to Alex Jones: psychiatrist
Alex Jones (Photo: AFP)

A psychiatrist on Monday testified that families of Sandy Hook victims must live in fear because fans of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones harass them and accuse them of faking the deaths of their own children.

Insider reports that psychiatrist Dr. Roy Lubit testified in court as part of the families' defamation case against Jones, who accuses the parents of being "crisis actors" who were paid to perpetuate a "hoax" of a 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.

For example, Lubit said that parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose child was one of the 20 children slaughtered at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, both "carry a great deal of anxiety about being killed" and they sleep with a gun, a knife, and pepper spray under their beds to ward off conspiracy-believing intruders.

"They are very, very frightened of someone — some follower of Jones trying to kill them," said Lubit, who added that the couple can't even "turn on their air conditioner during extremely hot weather because they can't risk not hearing something."

READ MORE: Capitol rioter's daughter subtly implicates Trump in plea for leniency at sentencing hearing

Jones has already been found guilty of defamation for his false claims about the families and this week's trial is to determine how much money he owes them in damages.

SmartNews