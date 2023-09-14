Alex Jones spends lavishly while Sandy Hook families get nothing: report

Alex Jones has been spending tens of thousands of dollars a month while Sandy Hook families wait to collect on the $1.5 billion in judgments against him, according to a report Thursday.

The Infowars host was ordered to pay the astronomical sum last year in lawsuits for claiming the 2012 school shooting that killed 20 first graders and six educators in the Connecticut town had been a hoax, which led to years of harassment and threats from Jones' followers.

Now those plaintiffs want a court to curb his spending, reported the Associated Press.

“It is disturbing that Alex Jones continues to spend money on excessive household expenditures and his extravagant lifestyle when that money rightfully belongs to the families he spent years tormenting,” said Connecticut attorney Christopher Mattei, who represents the families. “The families are increasingly concerned and will continue to contest these matters in court.”

An Aug. 29 court filing shows Jones has been paying $15,000 a month to his wife, Erika Wulff Jones, and in July he spent $7,900 on housekeeping, $6,300 on meals and entertainment, and $3,400 on groceries. His expenses for that month topped $93,000 – up from nearly $75,000 in April.

“If anything, I like to go to nice restaurants – that is my deal," Jones told listeners on Tuesday when he asked them to donate to his legal defense fund. "I like to go on a couple of nice vacations a year, but I think I pretty much have earned that in this fight."

Lawyers for the families said in the filing that if Jones doesn't reduce his personal expenses to a "reasonable" amount, they will ask a judge to bar him from “further waste of estate assets," and to appoint a trustee or dismiss his bankruptcy case.