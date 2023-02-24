Alex Murdaugh 'not a credible witness' — but there still might not be enough to convict: legal expert

CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams on Friday said that prosecutors had done a good job of impugning the credibility of accused murderer Alex Murdaugh but he warned that they may not have enough evidence to convict him.

In breaking down Murdaugh's second day of testimony, Williams said that prosecutors had capably shown that the disgraced South Carolina attorney had stolen from his own clients and had lied to investigators.

"To be blunt, this is not a credible witness, and he has admitted to lying to the police," he said. "There are discrepancies in his story."

However, Williams said that there were still issues with the timeline being presented by prosecutors that could cause reasonably doubt in the minds of jurors.

READ MORE: DOJ seeking answers to how box of scanned classified docs returned to Trump's Mar-a-Lago: CNN

"He has some credibility issues, but... you don't have evidence linking him specifically to the scene of the crime, or at least it is challenging evidence," he explained. "So for instance, you have no murder weapon and two, you don't have blood on the clothing, and three, the number of minutes that passed. So there is some problems here on all sides."

Police have said that Murdaugh's wife and son were both shot at very close range with a shotgun, which meant that whoever the assailant was would have had blood on their clothes, which was not the case with Murdaugh when police arrived on the scene at house.

Watch the video below or at this link.





