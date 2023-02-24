DOJ seeking answers to how box of scanned classified docs returned to Trump's Mar-a-Lago: CNN
Donald Trump (Photo by Nicolas Kamm for AFP)

CNN is reporting that investigators working for special counsel Jack Smith wants some answers about the box of government documents recovered in December from Mar-a-Lago and why they weren't there when the FBI previously investigated and hauled away the files that should have been left in Washington, DC.

According to the CNN report, "The Justice Department wants to know how a box containing a handful of classified records scattered among copies of presidential schedules turned up at Mar-a-Lago late last year, well after several rounds of searches of the property by federal agents and aides to former President Donald Trump, according to people familiar with the matter."

One of the authors of the CNN piece, Paula Reid explained to the "CNN This Morning" hosts, "The special counsel investigators want to know why classified documents keep showing up at Mar-a-Lago that is nearly two years after Trump left office. And the big question: is this just the result of carelessness or part of some part of an intentional effort to obstruct their investigation."

"We learned that they are interested in a box that was uncovered by Trump lawyers in December," she elaborated. "This box contained what was described to us as a handful of classified documents, but complicating matters in 2021, a young staffer was instructed to scan the context of this box. She scanned it with her phone and put the documents on a laptop. We learned that, after she scanned them they were sent to an off-site storage space and only recently returned to Mar-a-Lago and found in December. in a closet."

"Now they have the laptop and the box of documents and a thumb drive and we learned in recent weeks they sat down with the staffer to ask what exactly happened here? How did they come into possession of these classified documents," the CNN legal analyst continued. "They want to know why the box was not given to the justice department and how it conveniently eluded the department."

