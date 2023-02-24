Tense scene unfolds at Alex Murdaugh trial as he gets grilled over his 'vigilante' claims

Alex Murdaugh clashed with prosecutor Creighton Waters on Friday after he suggested that someone inspired by social media had targeted his family. The powerful South Carolina attorney is facing charges that he killed his wife and son.

Murdaugh testified that social media posts about his son Paul, who was facing legal action over a drunken boating accident in 2019 which resulted in the death of one of his friends, might have inspired someone to attack his family.

"I can tell you that at that time and as I sit here today that I believe that boat wreck is the reason why Paul and Maggie were killed," he said.

"I believe when Paul was charged criminally, there were so many leaks, half truths, half reports, half statements, partial information, misrepresentations of Paul that ended up in the media all the time," Murdaugh added. "And when I tell you the social media response that came from that was vile. The things that were said about what they would do to Paul. They were so over the top that nobody would believe anybody would get on social media and do that. But I believe then and I believe today that the wrong person -- the wrong person saw and read that."

Prosecutor Creighton Waters noted that Murdaugh had no evidence that a social media-inspired "vigilante" was responsible.

"So we've got random vigilantes because of the boat wreck," Waters said.

Murdaugh, 54, was part of a multi-generation dynasty of wealthy, high-powered attorneys and prosecutors in the state of South Carolina when he plunged into financial problems and drug addiction.

His wife and son were shot and killed on June 7, 2021 at the family's sprawling hunting estate in Islandton, South Carolina.

As police struggled to pinpoint a suspect, three months later Murdaugh tried to fake his own murder on a country road so his surviving son could collect on a $10 million insurance policy.

By all accounts, Murdaugh had a "loving relationship" with his wife and children, and could have never committed such a "horrific" crime, his lawyer Richard Harpootlian told the court.

But prosecutors allege that Murdaugh had a darker side, and that to fund his high-flying lifestyle -- as well as his opioid addiction -- he stole exorbitant amounts of money from his law firm, clients and relatives.

With additional reporting by AFP