Fox News lawsuits will expose the 'dishonest' network and pose a threat to 'alt-reality media': conservative

Fox News was denied their motion to dismiss the case by Smartmatic voting systems this week, meaning the case is going to trial and the network can't stop it.
Only one county in the U.S., Los Angeles County, uses Smartmatic, but Fox hosts like Maria Bartiromo, Judge Jeanine Pirro and others were still claiming the company helped steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump. After lawsuits by the companies were announced, Trump quietly stopped trashing the companies.
After a legal analysis by Harry Litman, Bulwark editor-in-chief Charlie Sykes said that this is going to be a major threat to other right-wing outlets masquerading as "news."
"Fox is in big trouble," Sykes said. "This was a terrible legal defeat. I've been in the media for a long time. I've followed libel suits. As Harry points out the bar is high. You have to establish they acted in reckless disregard of the truth, and you watch the clips you played from Fox again and again. That is textbook reckless disregard of the truth. It is falsehoods repeated again and again. And the fact is, they were told it was false. They knew it was false. And so you're looking at a lawsuit, the top line is $2.7 billion. That's a lot of money even for the Fox corporation, and I think this litigation is going to get messier."
IN OTHER NEWS: 'That could be killer': Ex-prosecutor predicts Trump’s lawyers will likely be forced to reveal details in court
He explained that now that the case is moving forward, Smartmatic has the opportunity to open up "discovery" on information in the Fox email accounts and other conversations that could expose the network. This also isn't the only lawsuit, the network still faces a suit from Dominion Voting Systems.
"I think you're going to find out how incredibly dishonest the process was," said Sykes about the approval to "report" the false 2020 voter fraud idea. "This poses — this lawsuit is not just one of many other lawsuits. I think this kind of lawsuit may provide us the kind of accountability that has been — that has escaped us so far. But it also potentially poses an existential threat to any of these alternative reality media that think they have a license to traffic in this kind of falsehood. So, this is worth keeping a very bright spotlight on, and they really have to be nervous in the Fox corporate suites about this lawsuit."
See the commentary below or at the link here.
The Fox lawsuit is not going well youtu.be