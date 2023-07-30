Trump lawyer Habba buried by MSNBC legal analyst for spreading baseless 'legal PR'
Alina Habba on Fox News (Screenshoit)

MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin blew off comments Donald Trump lawyer Alina Habba made on Fox News Sunday morning in which she tried to dismiss obstruction of justice charges related to the attempted destruction of Mar-a-Lago surveillance video that led to a superseding indictment from special counsel Jack Smith.

Speaking with host Erin O'Hearn, Rubin made a point of noting that Habba is no longer being used as a courtroom attorney for the embattled former president which allows her to make outrageous statements that lawyers who are preparing to defend to appear in court wouldn't dare to make in public.

Early in July, Habba took up a new position with the Trump-affiliated Save America PAC, leaving the former president's legal team preparing to face off with New York Attorney General Letitia James who is investigating Trump and his family for committing fraud.

According to MSNBC's Rubin, whatever Habba says on TV is just "legal PR" with little basis in reality.

"The fact that Trump's lawyer's argument is that the tapes were not ultimately deleted, is that even a relevant defense?" host O'Hearn prompted.

"No, it's not a relevant defense," Rubin shot back. "And I should note that the person who is making that defense right now, Alina Habba,, she has been a lawyer to the former president but she is not a lawyer involved in these proceedings, for purposes of this case."

"Alina Habba is a Trump-affiliated lawyer who is doing legal-affiliated PR," she continued. "She's not involved in the defense of this case. You will not see Todd Blanche or John Lauro, for example, who are the lawyers defending Trump against this case – I'm sorry, Todd Blanche or Chris Kise who are involved in this case – you won't see them on TV advancing this defense because I don't think it is a defense in court."


Watch below or at the link.

MSNBC 07 30 2023 13 14 44youtu.be

