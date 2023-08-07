Fox News host challenges Trump attorney on Fani Willis: 'Are you referring to her as corrupt?'

Alina Habba, an attorney for Donald Trump, was challenged by a Fox News host on Monday after she suggested Fulton County DA Fani Willis was "corrupt."

During an interview on Fox News, Habba said she expected her client to be indicted in Georgia for election interference.

"I think that it's sad when you know how to expect the game they're playing because their games are so obvious and so predictable," she opined. "She has been waiting for years for an opportunity to have her moment, as I would call it."

"And I think we see that a lot with corrupt DAs and AGs. It's no longer about the law," she continued. "And I think Fani's lining up and waiting just long enough to have a press cycle pass so that she has her own single Georgia moment."

"Are you referring to her as corrupt?" Fox News host Steve Doocy interrupted. "Because that's what you just said."

"No, I said there are corrupt DAs and AGs," Habba insisted. "And do I believe Fani is politically motivated? Absolutely. I think if you look at how long she has waited to bring this, that is what happens. They're backed by [George] Soros."

Watch the video below or at this link.