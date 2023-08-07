Judge Aileen Cannon reveals 'out-of-district grand jury' is investigating classified documents case

U.S. District Court judge Aileen Cannon demanded an explanation from special counsel Jack Smith for his continuing investigation into Donald Trump's mishandling of classified documents.

The Florida-based federal judge struck two sealed motions filed by prosecutors in a ruling issued Monday morning and appeared to disclose that Smith was investigating the classified documents case in a grand jury proceeding in another district, and Cannon asked for an explanation to be filed by Aug. 22.

"Among other topics as raised in the Motion, the response shall address the legal propriety of using an out-of-district grand jury proceeding to continue to investigate and/or to seek post-indictment hearings on matters pertinent to the instant indicted matter in this district," Cannon wrote.

Cannon granted Trump and his co-defendants permission to file their own briefs on the grand jury issue by Aug. 17, but they're not required to do so.

A grand jury in Washington, D.C., indicted Trump last week on four counts related to his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, but it's not clear where the grand jury that Cannon referenced has been convened.