Alina Habba: Trump doesn't need trial prep because he's 'incredibly intelligent'

Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, said her client does not need to be prepped for trial because he is "incredibly intelligent," unlike the "average person."
On Sunday, Habba was asked about Trump's overlapping trials by Fox News host Shannon Bream.
"How do you logistically handle prepping a client for all of those different trials and running for president of the United States?" Bream wondered.
"Yeah, if it was a normal person, honestly, Shannon, I could understand the concern," Habba replied. "President Trump is not your average person. He's incredibly intelligent, and he knows the ropes. He also knows the facts because he lived them. These are not complicated facts."
"Look at [Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis]," she added. "It was a phone call, a phone call that's been around forever that he refers to as the perfect phone call. What is he going to have to be prepped for? The truth? You don't have to prep much when you've done nothing wrong."
