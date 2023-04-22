Justice Sam Alito flattened for attempt to 'play mullah' in abortion pill decision

Joy Reid, host of MSNBC's "The Reid Out" did not mince words while discussing the U.S. Supreme Court's Friday decision to stay a lower court ruling that would have blocked access to an abortion medication nationwide.

Two Republican SCOTUS justices — Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas — voted in favor of banning the pill, according to Mediaite.

During the Friday evening segment of her show, Reid shared her thoughts on Alito's vote to restrict the drug.

She read aloud the justice's dissent, which said, "the Government has not dispelled legitimate doubts that it would even obey an unfavorable order in these cases, much less that it would choose to take enforcement actions to which it has strong objections."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump snaps at 'Globalist inspired Wall Street Journal' in meltdown over bad GOP polling numbers



Reid shared her thoughts, saying, "[T]his reads to me like that he's admitting, 'We don't have an army, we don't have the ability to enforce our decisions, and we're not sure if the government would even obey.' That's a pretty glaring admission of weakness and a pretty churlish thing to write down in your dissent. This guy seems to be all in his feelings that the American people oppose his attempts to play mullah instead of Supreme Court justice and ban abortion."

Watch the video below or at the link.