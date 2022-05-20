All-white Virginia school board poised to restore names of Confederate generals to schools
Confederate memorial (Shutterstock)

According to a report from NBC, an all-white school board in Shenandoah County, Virginia is giving serious thought to renaming two schools after Confederate generals just two years after the names were changed following the murder of George Floyd.

In 2020 the school board changed the names of Stonewall Jackson High School to Mountain View High School and Ashby-Lee Elementary School was renamed Honey Run Elementary School.

Now, under pressure from some parents -- and specifically some alumni of the schools -- the board is reconsidering the change.

According to one board member, the prior decision to make the change was suspicious and needs to be reviewed.

IN OTHER NEWS: Newly revealed emails show Ginni Thomas pressuring Arizona legislators to overturn Trump's loss

As NBC News writes, Vice Chair Dennis Barlow "characterized those who were in favor of changing the names as outsiders who are 'creepy,' 'elitist' and from 'the dark side,' [and] said the school board's decision was 'undemocratic and unfair.'"

The report notes that not all members of the board are behind restoring the names, with holdover board member Cynthia Walsh stating, "Times have changed, the makeup of our schools has changed. And I sincerely believe that revisiting the name change is not what’s best for kids."

NBC reports the board is taking the suggestion under advisement, adding, "The board decided at the meeting that they would poll constituents on whether they believe the names should be changed back. But the board could not settle on whether to poll only the residents who live within the schools in question, or the whole area."

SmartNews