Pomerantz reveals what Allen Weisselberg’s ex-daughter-in-law said that tipped the DA off to crimes by Trump

Donald Trump's bookkeeper, Allen Weisselberg, was among those who scored many un-taxed benefits from his employer, but it was his ex-daughter-in-law who was the one who tipped off the New York District Attorney's Office to what was happening.

Many of the things were revealed to Bloomberg News in an expose, but according to former special assistant to

"One of the things Jennifer Weisselberg said that led us to eventually to an indictment of Allen Weisselberg and the Trump Organization was that she not only gotten a free apartment as a wedding gift for her and her husband, his son, Barry. But she revealed that Weisselberg himself had been living in an apartment rent-free," said Pomerantz.

He said that they'd spoken to the New York Attorney General's Office, who already had the facts on that piece of the investigation, and discovered that she was correct.

That was when they discovered it wasn't just the apartment it was cars, free cable, tuition for his grandchildren, utilities and garage fees.

"What ultimately super-charged that investigation was the discovery of accounting records," which he said took a very long legal battle with the Trump Org. "We finally got the accounting records and discovered ultimately that although Weisselberg got the free apartment, the cars and so on, that hadn't been reported on his taxes, but it had been tracked internally as compensation. But it wasn't reported to the IRS."

Jennifer Weisselberg and her ex-Barry went through a bitter divorce in 2018. It was after that when she revealed everything about the Weisselbergs. Her father-in-law now sits in Rikers Island Prison while Donald Trump is facing possible indictment on a number of charges in at least four cases.

See the interview with Pomerantz below or at this link.