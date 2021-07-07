Trump-loving Texas gubernatorial candidate now openly feuding with the party he led just a month ago
Photo via YouTube

Trump-loving Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West abruptly stepped down from his position as chairman of the Texas Republican Party just over a month ago -- and now he's openly feuding with his former colleagues.

West, who earlier this week said that Republican-dominated Texas had enacted "Marxist" tax laws, reportedly accused Texas GOP Vice Chairman Cat Parks during a meeting on Wednesday of being "a cancer" on the party.

According to local reporter Scott Braddock, West also said Parks was a self-promoter who was "delusional and apparently deranged."

Parks, however, had a quick retort to West's accusations.

"If anyone has used their position at the Republican Party of Texas in an attempt to advance themselves... it has not been me," she said pointedly.

Texas Republican insider Matt Mackowiak similarly accused West of being a self-promoter in the wake of his resignation last month, and he said that West was leaving "disaster in his wake" during his tenure as Texas GOP chairman.

