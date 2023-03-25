Jim Jordan committee aides whine Alvin Bragg staffers keep hanging up on them

Staffers working for House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) are complaining that they are being treated rudely when they contact Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office which is currently investigating Donald Trump.
According to a report from the New York Post, an aide working for the powerful Republican Party-controlled committee whined about their treatment which has included hang-ups and blunt talk to stop calling.
Speaking with the Post, one unnamed aide claimed they made a call to Bragg's office "at noon on Wednesday [and] was promptly hung up on after he identified himself to a woman who answered the phone."
When they called back a second time, another staffer working for the Manhattan DA reportedly told them, "Your committee has no jurisdiction over us. You’re wrong. Stop calling us with this bulls—t,” with the GOP staffer complaining to the Post, "I don’t think I’ve ever seen any government entity respond to Congress in that manner. It’s quite embarrassing, but I don’t think anyone is surprised based on how partisan that office has become.”
Jordan's committee, as well as the House Oversight Committee, are trying to investigate Bragg's office at the request of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) since last Saturday when Trump announced that he would be arrested in Tuesday, which never came to pass.
As the Post notes, "In a five-page response, Bragg’s general counsel Leslie Dubeck called the GOP probe 'an unprecedented inquiry into a pending local prosecution' and refused to comply — but left the door open to continue discussions."
