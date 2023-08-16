'Disgusting': Trump's ex-aide slams him for bringing race into Georgia indictment

Former Donald Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin tore into her former boss Wednesday for his increasing use of racially charged rhetoric to attack the latest indictment against him.

This comes after Trump proclaimed earlier this week on his Truth Social platform that he was working on an "irrefutable" report that would show the Georgia election was stolen from him by "riggers" — a word some commentators pointed out is very similar to a Black racial slur and which he used after a Black prosecutor in Georgia handed down racketeering indictments against him and many of his associates.

"Alyssa, what do you make of the racial accusation ... that the use of the word "rigger" is not unintentional?" asked CNN anchor Jake Tapper. "Mr. Trump has certainly been accused of racist language before."

"You don't need to look for a dog whistle," said Griffin. "It's a bullhorn."

"I think it's deliberate," she continued. "We've seen the slanderous attacks he's put out against [Fulton County prosecutor] Fani Willis, things I won't repeat. He's not really hiding that. He's leaning into the element. This is taking place just outside of Atlanta. when you saw the courtroom, there were a lot of Black men and women serving in that courtroom. The fact that he's introducing race is not surprising — it's disgusting, it's textbook Donald Trump, but it comes as no surprise.

