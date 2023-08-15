Donald Trump
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Donald Trump vowed to unmask the "riggers" who stole the election from him after he was indicted in Georgia.

The ex-president and 18 of his allies were charged late Monday in Fulton County on racketeering and other charges related to a wide-ranging conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and Trump responded the following morning with an announcement of a report that he claims will prove voting fraud.

"A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others - There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!"

State and federal elections officials found no evidence of widespread irregularities in Georgia, and former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani -- who was among the indicted -- lost his law license over false claims he made about the state's vote, and he conceded last month to making false claims about a mother-daughter pair of poll workers who have sued him for defamation.

