GOP shredded by former Pence official for downplaying Jan. 6: 'We are morally in disrepair as a party'

On Friday, former Mike Pence Press Secretary Alyssa Farah Griffin tore into Donald Trump supporters attacking her for speaking out against the January 6 Capitol attack.
"There's nothing less conservative [than] than trying to overturn [the] democratic process," she wrote on Twitter, adding, "If we can't acknowledge we are morally in disrepair as a party, it will be the GOP's undoing."
Farah Griffin, who served in several roles in the Trump White House, is reportedly sharing information with the House select committee investigating the attack. Trump himself has gone after her for criticizing his behavior around the incident, calling her an "inglorious lightweight."
She is one of many former Pence aides cooperating with the committee, which has led to speculation over whether Pence himself — who was famously targeted with lynching threats by the Capitol insurrectionists — will give the committee information.